Nigeria: Exploits of 'Surprise Packages', Ikorodu City, Abakaliki FC in Federation Cup

Without any iota of doubt, the story of the ongoing football season in Nigeria is that of Ikorodu City FC Lagos and Abakaliki FC. These two clubs have emerged as surprise packages in both the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) and the Federation Cup, where they have produced shocking results that have made nonsense of pundits' predictions.

While Ikorodu City, a club that was founded three years ago has used both the NPFL and the Federation Cup to announce their arrival on the big stage of Nigerian football, Nigeria National League (NNL) debutants, Abakaliki FC which came into existence in November 2024, are using the platform of the Federation Cup to gain national attention.

Interestingly, these hitherto minnows or underdogs in Nigerian football will meet each other for the first time in the semi-final of the Federation Cup- a competition in which they've both emerged as giant killers.

Even if the performance of Ikorodu City who are already eyeing a continental ticket in the NPFL is not unexpected, the extraordinary run of Abakaliki FC in the Federation Cup is one that has continued to elicit excitement among football fans, especially those who love upsets in football.

Both clubs have set up what is potentially a thrilling semi-final clash in the Federation Cup emerging victorious in the quarter final matches played on Saturday, May 3. While Ikorodu City pipped former champions, Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Bwari-Abuja, Abakaliki FC caused another major upset, eliminating NPFL side Nasarawa United 5-4 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Both clubs invariably have made history by reaching their first-ever Federation Cup semi-finals at the first time of asking.

Daily Trust takes a look at the performances of the two giant killers in their respective leagues and the Federation Cup where they have against all odds slayed giants to reach the semi-final.

Abakaliki FC in NNL and the Federation Cup

The 'Rice boys' as Abakaliki FC are called was founded towards the end of last year, precisely in October 2024, by the government of Ebonyi State and made their professional debut on November 3 against Madida FC of Lagos at the Pa-Ngele Oruta Township Stadium Abakaliki. They had bought the NNL slot from Coal City FC.

In their professional debut, Abakaliki FC were forced to a 2-2 draw at home by Madiba FC also called 'Oshodi boys'. Coached by a former Nigerian international, Ifeanyi Onyedika, Abakaliki FC have underperformed in the NNL, but are surprisingly outstanding in the Federation Cup.

Having played 13 matches in the NNL, the 'Rice boys' are second to the last on the table with 14 points from three wins, five draws- four at home and one away- and five away losses.

It is against the background of this lackluster performance of the boys from Abakaliki that their remarkable run in the Federation Cup has become a fairytale in Nigerian football.

Amazing run in the Federation Cup

Despite their underwhelming performance in the league, Abakaliki FC have ruffled feathers with their giant killing instinct. Taking out three NPFL clubs in a row to reach their first-ever semi-finals is no mean achievement.

After they eliminated former NPFL side, Yobe Desert Stars, Abakaliki FC grabbed national attention with their shocking defeat of Katsina United in the Round of 32. They followed up with an even bigger upset when they sent packing former African champions, Enyimba FC in the Round of 16. Abakaliki FC then brushed aside another NPFL side, Nasarawa United in the quarter-final on Saturday to set up the last four clash with Ikorodu City.

Abakaliki FC's heroics in the Federation Cup is being attributed to the massive support from the Governor of Ebonyi State Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and the huge football experience of a former NFF Executive Committee member, Senator Obinna Ogba, who is the Chairman of the club.

Ikorodu City's impressive run in NPFL and Federation Cup

Founded in 2022, Ikorodu City also called 'Oga Boys' have no doubt taken the Nigerian football scene by storm with exciting football skills, courage and determination to excel.

Making their debut in the Nigerian topflight, Ikorodu City have shown no nerves as they contested keenly for a continental ticket until yesterday's mishap at Remo Stars which ended their ambition.

After a poor start which saw them picking just a point in five matches, including two home defeats to Enugu Rangers and Nasarawa United, the 'Oga boys' have since turned around their campaign and are presently fourth on the NPFL table with 56 points from 37 matches.

They have so far won 16 matches, out of which two came on the road against Katsina United and Lobi Stars, two draws at home against Remo Stars and Enyimba and six away draws at Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Nasarawa United, 3SC and El-kanemi Warriors- scoring a whopping 57 goals in the process.

Their final match of their hugely successful debut season is against Abia Warriors on Sunday, May 25.

Easy ride to Federation Cup semis for City

Considering the difficult route their semi-final opponents had to navigate, it can be said that Ikorodu City strolled through as their most difficult match was the Round of 16 clash with Beyond Limits who had accounted for the exit of their more illustrious opponents, Rivers United, in the Round of 32.

Ikorodu City ousted Sunshine Stars in the Round of 64, edged out Crown FC in the Round of 32, followed by 2-0 Round of 16 victory over Beyond Limits before the quarter-final win against Wikki Tourists.

Battle for Fed Cup final ticket

With the Federation Cup quarter-final matches concluded, five-time champions, Enugu Rangers will square up with fellow NPFL side, Kwara United, while Ikorodu City and Abakaliki FC will face off in the other semi-final match.

On paper, this looks like Rangers vs Ikorodu City final but considering the 'Flying Antelopes' sluggish performance in the NPFL, resulting in six home losses, it will be risky to undermine the chances of the 'Afonja Warriors' against their semi-final opponents.

At the same time, it may be tempting to say the odds favour Ikorodu City against Abakaliki FC in the other semi-final but the 'Rice boys' have already taken down three NPFL clubs, making them top contenders for the trophy.

Invariably, the two semi-final matches are too close to call.