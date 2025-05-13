Liberia: Ivanhoe Atlantic Issues Statement On Leaked Letter and Speaks to Boakai

13 May 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Ivanhoe Atlantic Inc. acknowledges recent media attention regarding a letter dated May 3, 2025 sent to His Excellency, President Joseph N. Boakai and cc'd to members of the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee ("IMCC"). The Company understand that the letter may have caused offence to some of the recipients. The Company confirms that this was never the intent of the letter and apologies for any disrespect that may have been interpreted by its content.

Ms. Barnes has spoken directly with President Boakai today to confirm her respect for his leadership and to express her concern that the letter may have been misinterpreted. The conversation with President Boakai was frank and polite, with both parties expressing a sincere desire to work together collaboratively and with clear focus to conclude the current negotiations with the IMCC.

The Company also notes with concern that the letter, which was not intended to be a public document, was provided to certain media outlets and became the subject of media reporting. Ivanhoe Atlantic can confirm that this disclosure did not originate from any of its team members in Liberia or internationally.

Separately, Ivanhoe Atlantic acknowledges receipt of formal notice from the IMCC on May 9, 2025, withdrawing its earlier communication of April 30 that had designated ArcelorMittal Liberia as exclusive rail operator for the Yekepa - Buchanan railway for a further 25 years. The Company thanks the IMCC for aligning with the clear policy direction of His Excellency President Boakai, who has repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to an independent, multi-user rail access model following the expiry of the current ArcelorMittal Liberia Mineral Development Agreement (MDA). This is a position strongly supported by Liberia's international partners, including the United States. Accordingly the matters raised in Ivanhoe Atlantic's letter of 3 May are no longer issues of concern given the definitive actions taken by the IMCC.

Ivanhoe Atlantic looks forward to building a constructive, long-term, and mutually beneficial partnership with the Government and people of Liberia and to bringing to a conclusion its negotiations with the IMCC.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.