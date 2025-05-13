Liberia: House Bars Nimba Senator-Elect Samuel Kogar From Participating in Speaker Election

Nimba County Senator-elect Samuel G. Kogar was on Tuesday barred from participating in the ongoing election for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Kogar, who was recently elected and certificated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) as Senator of Nimba County, was seen in attendance during the House session. However, he did not attend the Senate session, which reconvened today, opting instead to take part in the House session, apparently hoping to cast a vote in the Speaker election triggered by the resignation of now-Senator J. Fonati Koffa.

His presence during the session sparked inquiries regarding his eligibility to participate in the vote. Responding to the concerns, House Chief Clerk Mildred Sayon informed members that the NEC had officially notified the House of a vacancy in the Nimba District #5 seat following Kogar's election and subsequent certification as Senator.

"As a result, his seat has been declared vacant, and he is therefore not eligible to vote," Clerk Sayon said.

The election for Speaker is currently underway in the chamber of the House of Representatives. The race is between two prominent lawmakers: Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon, backed by the majority bloc, and Rep. Musa Hassan Bility, Chair of the House Rule of Law Caucus.

Stay tuned to FrontPage Africa for the results and continued coverage.