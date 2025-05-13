Liberia: Bong Attorney Alleges Interference in Burkinabé Illegal Mining Case

Gbarnga, Bong County — Bong County Attorney Jonathan Flomo is raising concern over what he describes as interference by individuals attempting to derail an ongoing investigation involving two Burkinabé nationals accused of illegal mining in the county.

Attorney Flomo said he has come under pressure from individuals in both Bong County and beyond, who are urging him to release the two foreign nationals without due process.

"These individuals are appealing to me to compromise the case and set the defendants free, claiming that the Burkinabés are their 'interest,"' Flomo said in a phone interview Thursday with The Liberian Investigator. "When you try to do the right thing, people criticize you, and that's unfortunate."

He said he and the Bong County superintendent visited the site of the alleged illegal operation, where the two foreign nationals were reportedly using chemicals to extract gold.

"These Burkinabés had just entered our county and were using dangerous methods to mine," Flomo said. "We arrested them, and now we're receiving calls from people telling us to free them. We must ask ourselves when we will begin to do things the right way in this country."

Flomo identified three individuals--Mohammed Swaray, a police officer; Aliue Bility, a prosecutor at the Ministry of Justice; and Esiaka Kanneh, who also claims to be a police officer--as those allegedly making repeated efforts to influence the case.

According to Flomo, Kanneh was directly responsible for the Burkinabé nationals and also contacted him to seek their release.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Flomo clarified that contrary to some media reports, he did not describe those interfering in the case as "influential figures" from the county.

"I didn't say these individuals are influential people from the county," he said, while reaffirming his commitment to impartial justice and rule of law.

On Tuesday, Bong County police formally forwarded Harouna Ouedraogo, 44, and Barchezu Sorie to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga for prosecution. They face multiple charges, including economic sabotage, theft, and criminal conspiracy.

During a press conference Tuesday evening, James Kartoe, Crimes Services Commander at the Gbarnga Central Police Station, said the accused are now in the hands of the court.

"The court is expected to do the rest," he said.

Kartoe also announced that several Liberians believed to have aided or harbored the Burkinabé suspects are now considered fugitives and will be prosecuted under Liberian law.

He stressed that the illicit mining operation was carried out in collusion with Liberian collaborators, warning of the broader economic and environmental impact.

"These illegal operations not only threaten our protected lands but also drain vital government revenue," Kartoe said. "The law will take its course."