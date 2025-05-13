Liberia: Cassell Kuoh Accuses LFA of Targeting Allies Ahead of 2026 Elections

Monrovia — Cassell Anthony Kuoh, a presidential aspirant in the upcoming 2026 Liberia Football Association (LFA) elections, has accused the LFA of targeting his allies in an alleged campaign of intimidation ahead of the highly anticipated vote.

Kuoh's comments come after the LFA upheld the relegation of Jubilee FC to the third division, despite the association's Appeal Board failing to reach a conclusive decision on the matter. Kuoh, president and CEO of FC Fassell, holds a stake in Jubilee FC.

He also criticized the LFA for what he described as the unlawful suspension of Determine Girls President Grace H. Weah, known widely as "Master Queen." Weah, whose club is part of Kuoh's football franchise, was suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities after posting on social media that the LFA had unfairly denied her players league awards.

"Jubilee filed an appeal. One member of the five-man appeal committee recused himself due to a conflict of interest. The remaining four members split the vote--two for and two against--meaning no decision was reached," Kuoh told The Liberian Investigator in an exclusive interview over the weekend. "Despite this, the LFA Secretary General issued a communication confirming Jubilee's relegation. That is unacceptable. The LFA should be protecting clubs, not harming them."

Kuoh claimed the LFA deliberately failed to replace Bishop Allan Klayee, the recused appeal committee member and CEO of Jubilee FC, in order to manipulate the outcome. He accused the administration of LFA President Mustapha Raji of targeting his close allies since it could not directly go after him.

"They're aware of my weight and influence in Liberian football. Targeting me is like targeting football," he said. "We are the epitome of football in this country. But they won't dare touch me, so they are going after those around me."

Contradictions in Kuoh's Defense

Despite Kuoh's claims, official records show Jubilee FC admitted to submitting a falsified business registration document during the club licensing process earlier this year--an offense punishable by a fine of US$10,000 under the LFA's Revised Club Licensing Book of Sanctions.

Jubilee was initially given until Jan. 11, 2025, to pay the fine. After appealing, they reached a payment settlement with the LFA that extended the deadline to Feb. 15. However, the club defaulted and provided no explanation to the LFA. The association subsequently moved to relegate the club. Though Jubilee filed an appeal, the appeal committee's tie vote meant the decision stood.

LFA Executive Committee member and judicial chair, Cllr. K. Jlayteh Sayor, confirmed this interpretation.

"The fact that the appeal board did not overturn the decision means it remains upheld," he told The Liberian Investigator.

Weah's Suspension and the Fallout

Determine Girls, winners of the 2023-2024 women's league title, received no individual awards during the recent league ceremony--sparking outrage from club president Grace Weah.

In December 2024, Ms. Weah publicly accused the LFA on social media of deliberately denying her players awards despite their league-winning performance. Although she later issued an apology, the LFA suspended her in April 2025 for breaching Chapter 4, Article 4, Count 8b of its Rules and Regulations.

The provision prohibits officials from spreading falsehoods about the LFA or match officials on social media, radio, TV, or newspapers without proof. The statute carries a penalty of LRD 50,000 and additional sanctions as deemed appropriate by the General Disciplinary Committee.

Weah's 12-month suspension came months after her apology--leading some stakeholders to suspect political motivations. Notably, she was among 12 delegates who voted against the 2025-2026 LFA budget at the April 2025 Ordinary Congress and is seen as a vocal supporter of Kuoh's campaign.

"She was brought into football by President Raji himself," said one LFA delegate, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Now she's being punished--many believe it's because of her political alignment."

As the 2026 LFA election draws nearer, tensions are rising over what observers describe as a highly polarized football governance landscape. Kuoh insists he will seek legal remedies to challenge both Jubilee's relegation and Weah's suspension.

"This isn't just about football," he said. "This is about justice, fairness, and the future of the game in Liberia."