Liberia Strengthens Passport's Security With New Measures

Monrovia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the Republic of Liberia has taken addition measures to strengthen the security of the country's passport following a wide range of scandals in the past which created trust crisis and dampened confidence building.

On its Facebook handle, the Foreign Affairs Ministry disclosed that the reforms are intended to restore trust and confidence in the value of Liberia's passport, especially different types of diplomatic passports issued and, as required by law.

"There are improved security measures, such as thorough background checks and verification of documents submitted for privilege passports (diplomatic, official, and service passport). These measures now ensure that only those who are legally entitled to these passports can acquire them," the statement contains.

The statement further disclosed that over 200 passports said to have been in the possession of certain people with attachment to diplomatic or service statuses have been recalled, paving the way for a new and stringent scrutiny for all who acquire such privileged passport(s).

"Over 250 privilege passports were recalled, between March and April 2024, from individuals who weren't entitled to these passports at the time of the recall. Privilege passports in the possession of those who failed to return them during the recall were canceled and border security forces, including Interpol, were informed of the decision to cancel them," Madam Sara Beslow Nyanti's administration at MoFA said.

No More Middleman

Like the Ministry of Transport which is noted for having brokers outside and waiting at all times to secure drivers and riders money to fast-track the processing of their respective documents, including licenses and registration of vehicles, many people have fallen victims of middleman interventions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

No doubt, like the Transport Ministry, the Foreign Ministry has long been in the know of the presence of this group of people usually extorting money from people seeking legitimate acquisition of passports but nothing has been done over the years to curb the act or dislodge the brokers who were never needed in the fisrt place.

Madam Sara Beslow Nyanti, the Minister driving the operations at the Ministry now has assured that in order to erase the middleman intervention, there are measures now put in place to restore trust and an accelerated service delivery mechanism.

"A new institutional structure has been established, ensuring quality assurance and improved performance. Turnaround time from application to delivery is now seven (7) working days; you do not need a middleman or passport broker to apply. Going through a middleman is at your own risk," MoFA warned.

The Ministry did not say, however, about any plan to dislodge the middlemen circle situated on its premises and ensuring people that passport applicants, especially first time applicants do not suffer the same consequences of haul and pull as well as extra financial burden to acquire their respective passport(s).

It has, on the other, shared with the public telephone numbers to assist all who intend getting passport(s) but may have concerns that might require the Ministry's intervention.

"A trained customer service team is in place to support applicants and respond to queries. These hotlines are active during working hours: +231555711453/ +231779206365. These numbers are also active on WhatsApp. One can also send an email to [email protected]. Applicants receive SMS updates on the status of their application via the phone numbers they provide on their application forms."

Payment System for Passport Updated

In order to deter people handling money at the Passport Division, the Ministry has chosen the International Bank (IB) Liberia for collection of application fee for passport. It has called on all seeking acquisition of passport to deposit the application fee at any of the branches of IB-Liberia.

"The payment system for passports has been integrated with the LRA Tax Collection system to allow for payment of passports at any International Bank (IB) branch across the country. This has increased operational efficiency and has brought much relief to applicants who previously had only one payment window in the country," the statement noted.

Additionally, the Ministry has disclosed that it has identified a new passport application center at the Service Center in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County and the aim is to support the decentralization program for major public service delivery. It expressed hop that this would be achieved in a year's time or a little earlier.

When established, the center will serve not only Grand Gedeh but also other surrounding Counties, including River Gee, Maryland, Sinoe, Grand Kru, among others.

The scandal

Many are still looking on the way for an investigation into the passport scandal of 2019, barely two years following former Soccer legend, George Weah winning the Presidential election in the country.

Andrew Wonplo, the then Director of Passport was investigated on allegation of fraud but was later exonerated by the court in Monrovia. Wonplo's exoneration did not serve him well as the U.S. Government's investigation uncovered loads of information related to dubious transactions, something which led to Wonplo and his immediate family, including his wife Dannice Wonplo and their minor children barred from entering the United States.

The findings then revealed that criminals were in the possession of Liberia's diplomatic passports, an action which the U.S. government alleged has led to lots of terrible commissions of acts detrimental to the security of Americans and their allies.

Wonplo was indicted by the Government of Liberia along with Adedolyin E. Atiro, a Nigerian national and charged with sabotage, theft of property and criminal conspiracy during the August term of Court in 2019. Criminal Court "C" then presided over by Judge Yormie Quiqui Gbeisay dismissed the case. Gbeisay is now an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Bashirou Kanty, a friend of former President George Weah and for Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor was one of those later caught in the U.S. for fraud and was sentenced to prison for 20 months and required to pay over US43 million dollars. Upon his release, he will be supervised for three years by the U.S. security agents. Kanty was carrying a diplomatic passport from Liberia.

Several others bearing Liberia's diplomatic passport then were found liable of committing crimes, a situation which put the country on a wrong pedestal among nations.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is yet to commission an investigation and bring to book the perpetrators, although it is nearly two years since he assumed the role of President on January 22, 2024.