Liberia: LSL Launches Rule of Law Center

The launch program held at the Liberia School of Law (LSL) campus in Monrovia was attended by government officials, veteran legal practitioners, members of the public and LSL faculty and students.

In welcome remarks LSL President Kwame Clement said the mission of LSL was more than just producing lawyers. Instead, he said, the school aims to inspire its students to be agents of change capable of championing policies that tackle some of the binding constraints to development.

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Philip Banks III, who chairs the Center, said the focus will be on using various mediums to educate the Liberian people about the law and their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

The Swedish Ambassador to Liberia Karl Backeus congratulated LSL on the launch of the Center and applauded the Center's plans to expose its students to mult-disciplinary courses that explore issues at the intersection of law, policy, and politics with the goal of equipping students with the skills they need to promote democratic governance and inclusive development.

Veteran Liberian politician and economist Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh said the Center represents the right approach to marching "talking with doing."

The Chairman of the LSL Board of Trustees, Retired Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, cut the ribbon to the Center and said he was convinced that under the leadership of Retired Associate Justice Banks the Center will achieve its broad goals.

The Liberia School of law is the second law school in Liberia, which was accredited by the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) in 2024 to provide a course of study leading to the first degree in law. The launch of the Rule of Law Center comes six months after the school opened its doors to its first class of students.

The head of the NCHE, Dr. Edward Wonkeryor, who was also present at the launch, said he was convinced the school will contribute to the advancement of legal education in Liberia.

The President of the Liberia National Bar Association, Cllr. Bornor Varmah said the Bar Association looks forward to partnering with the school to improve the legal profession in Liberia, noting that the Bar Association had appointed the President of the School Kwame Clement to head the Law Journal of the Bar.