Nigeria: Obasanjo, Atiku, Sambo, Heavyweights in Abuja As Sule Lamido Launches Autobiography

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice presidents Atiku Abubakar and Muhammed Namadi Sambo are among dignitaries attending the launch of the autobiography of the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

The event which is ongoing has n attendance personalities from across the country, including the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi.

President Bola Tinubu is being represented by the Minister of information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris.

Former Head of State, Gem Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) is being represented by the the former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega.

Former Senate President Pius Anyim, former Governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi, former NSA, Aliyu Gusau, are also present.

Former PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, are also at the event.

Others are Former Secretary to the Federal Government, Yayale Ahmed, former Army Chief Tukur Buratai, former Bauchi Governor Adamu Muazu, Senator Shehu Sani.

Also among the guests are dormer Governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam, former Governor of Zamfara, Mahmood Shinkafi, the Minister of Information and former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.