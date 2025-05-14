Liberia: Raped By Her Father, Denied Education - Mary's Plea for Justice and a Future

Gbarnga, Bong County — In the warm afternoon light of Gbarnga, a teenage girl sits quietly on a wooden bench, the hem of her faded lappa gripped between her fingers. Her voice trembles, but her story is urgent -- a cry for justice, safety, and a second chance.

Mary Flomo (name changed to protect her identity), now 19, is a survivor of incest and sexual violence. At just 15, she says, she was raped repeatedly by her father on the family's farm in rural Bong County.

"He threatened to kill me if I ever told anyone," Mary recounts, her gaze fixed on the ground. "But I couldn't live with the pain anymore."

Eventually, she told an aunt. A medical examination confirmed she was five months pregnant. In 2022, with her family's consent, the pregnancy was terminated at the government-run C.B. Dunbar Maternity Hospital.

Once news of the abuse spread, Mary's father fled -- reportedly across the border into Guinea -- avoiding arrest and leaving his family shattered. A formal complaint was filed, but two years later, Mary is still waiting for justice.

Now living in hiding in Monrovia with her mother and younger siblings, Mary struggles daily to meet her basic needs. She has been forced out of school due to financial hardship but remains determined to rebuild her life.

"I want to go back to school. I want to become a doctor," she says. "Or if someone can help me start a small business, I can support myself and my family."

A Wider Crisis

Mary's story is one among many in Liberia, where gender-based violence -- especially against minors -- remains a widespread, deeply entrenched problem.

According to the 2019-2020 Liberia Demographic and Health Survey, more than 55% of ever-married women aged 15-49 have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. Sexual abuse of minors is harder to track but is known to be pervasive, particularly in underserved rural communities.

In 2020, former President George Weah declared rape a national emergency. New laws, including the Domestic Violence Act, and programs like the Liberia Spotlight Initiative -- funded by the European Union and United Nations -- were established to combat abuse and support survivors.

Yet cultural silence, weak law enforcement, and poor survivor services have limited the impact. A 2023 Afrobarometer survey revealed that although most Liberians believe domestic violence is a crime, many still consider it a family matter, discouraging victims from speaking out.

Mary refuses to be silent.

"I want people to help me get justice. My father should be arrested for what he did," she says. "I don't want any other girl to go through what I went through."

She also urges other young survivors to speak out. "Tell someone. Don't be afraid. There are people who can help you."

A Plea for Help

Mary has been out of school for more than a year. She currently lives in a one-room dwelling in Monrovia with her mother and three younger siblings. Meals are inconsistent, and they rely entirely on occasional donations from well-wishers.

Despite the hardship, Mary still dreams. "If I can't go back to school right away, I would like to have a small shop. That way, I can take care of myself and my brothers," she says.

Her mother shares the burden of that hope. "We have nothing. We're hiding and trying to survive. But we want Mary's voice to be heard," she said.

This story is not just about one girl's suffering. It is a call to action for communities, donors, policymakers, and Liberia's justice system to protect the rights of children and punish abusers -- no matter who they are.

Those who wish to support Mary with shelter, education, legal aid, or business startup assistance may contact the following numbers:

📞 +231 886 570 539

📞 +231 886 392 814

📞 +231 778 024 328

📱 WhatsApp: +231 888 951 602