Gambia: Former Diplomat to Run for 2026 Presidential Election

Former diplomat and deputy chief executive officer at the OIC-Gambia Secretariat, Ambassador Essa Bokarr Sey disclosed he would run for presidency in 2026.

"As a person who was born in The Gambia, a country I owe a lot to, I deem it fit to be part of the forthcoming 2026 Presidential elections, to help salvage our nation democratically," he said in a statement.

"Party name, logo, manifesto and flag will certainly become public knowledge once we complete the task in respect of the letter cum guidelines, criteria our team received from the IEC Independent Electoral Commission about two months ago."

"Our team is well organised and is open to receiving suggestions from every citizen. Our first priorities are youth, women and children, Inshaa Allah," he noted.

Mr. Sey had served as deputy chief executive officer at the OIC-Gambia Secretariat.

His experience spans over 27 years as an analyst, educator, diplomat, military specialist, and protocol expert.

He served as Gambia's ambassador to France, Taiwan, and the USA with concurrent accreditation to Russia, Portugal, Hungary, Switzerland, Greece, and Permanent Rep to UNESCO in Paris. His jurisdiction in the USA covered Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Venezuela, and Cuba.