Gambia: Former Diplomat to Run for 2026 Presidential Election

13 May 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Former diplomat and deputy chief executive officer at the OIC-Gambia Secretariat, Ambassador Essa Bokarr Sey disclosed he would run for presidency in 2026.

"As a person who was born in The Gambia, a country I owe a lot to, I deem it fit to be part of the forthcoming 2026 Presidential elections, to help salvage our nation democratically," he said in a statement.

"Party name, logo, manifesto and flag will certainly become public knowledge once we complete the task in respect of the letter cum guidelines, criteria our team received from the IEC Independent Electoral Commission about two months ago."

"Our team is well organised and is open to receiving suggestions from every citizen. Our first priorities are youth, women and children, Inshaa Allah," he noted.

Mr. Sey had served as deputy chief executive officer at the OIC-Gambia Secretariat.

His experience spans over 27 years as an analyst, educator, diplomat, military specialist, and protocol expert.

He served as Gambia's ambassador to France, Taiwan, and the USA with concurrent accreditation to Russia, Portugal, Hungary, Switzerland, Greece, and Permanent Rep to UNESCO in Paris. His jurisdiction in the USA covered Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Venezuela, and Cuba.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.