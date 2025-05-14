Nigeria: PDP Denies Anyanwu Signed Anambra Forms Despite Contrary Evidence At INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday,denied claims that Senator Samuel Anyanwu signed the list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), bearing the names of its candidates in the Anambra State PDP governorship, despite evidence to the contrary that he actually did.

But Anyanwu has stood his ground, insisting that in spite of the denial by a section of the PDP leadership, he actually signed the forms.

This was as a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, also yesterday, described his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital, with a 50-50 chance of survival.

Disputing claims that Anyanwu signed the nomination forms bearing the party's candidates for the Anambra election, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the forms were signed by the acting national secretary, Mr. Setonji Koshoedo

"The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a report in today's (yesterday) edition of the THISDAY Newspapers regarding the forwarding of the nomination of our party's candidates for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State Governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"The said report with the caption "Wike Tightens Grip on PDP as Anyanwu Reassumes Role as National Secretary" is false and apparently scripted to mislead the public and cause confusion in our party.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Nomination Form for the PDP candidate in the Anambra State governorship election was signed by the duly authorised signatories of the party; the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo in a letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.1J/25-065 dated Wednesday, May 07, 2025. (Document attached).

"It should be noted that in the light of the Supreme Court judgement affirming the supremacy of the Party over its Internal affairs, the NWC in a letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/ VOL. IF/25-061, dated May 05, 2025 and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo. (Document attached), conveyed to INEC, the resolution taken at its 600th meeting wherein it directed the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary in line with the provision of Section 36 (2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

"For clarity Section 36 (2) of the PDP Constitution empowers the Deputy National Secretary "to act as National Secretary whenever so directed," Ologunagba stated.

He further said, "It is also clear by the date and time stamp on the nomination page on INEC portal that the Commission concluded on the nomination process based on the documents duly co-signed by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo.

"The NWC, therefore, urges all members of the PDP, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as well as the fake letter being circulated in the social media.

"While reassuring on the credibility of our internal processes, the NWC urges all members of the PDP to remain steadfast and focused especially as our Party prepares for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the National Convention," Ologunagba explained.

However, when contacted, Anyanwu, insisted that he signed the authentic nomination forms for the Anambra State Governorship election.

According to him, he signed the nomination form when INEC rejected the earlier nomination form sent to election management board.

"The person that signed the statement is not in the true picture of what is happening" Anyanwu further stated, adding that, "he was persuaded to sign the nomination forms on Monday. Debo Ologunagba does not know what is happening.

"INEC rejected the earlier letter signed by Sotonji Kodesho as acting national secretary.He is not known to INEC. So, I will keep my cool. What I did is in the over all interest of the party. INEC should also tell Nigerians whose letter is accepted in the nomination form," he said.

Anyanwu told THISDAY that when his attention was drawn to the statement, "Even a governor and a member of the Saraki-led committee called and pleaded that I should sign the nomination forms. I signed the nomination forms on Monday," Anyanwu said.

He also disclosed that the Saraki strategy committee has resolved the leadership crisis in the party.

PDP in Intensive Care, Has 50% Chance of Survival, Declares Ex-Benue Gov, Suswam

A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has described his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital, with a 50-50 chance of survival.

The ex-governor, who spoke on Arise Television, explained that it would be difficult to revive the party if the Bukola Saraki committee failed to bring PDP's divided house together.

Suswam spoke, even as a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George, flayed key members, who have recently defected from the party, describing their action as disgraceful.

Characterising the party as 'very sick', Suswam expressed doubt as to whether the PDP could fully recover to face the 2027 general election, insisting that more defections would take place if the party failed to put its house in order.

His words: "For now, I would say that PDP is in the hospital. It's in the ICU to some extent. Yes, it is. Can it be rescued? Yes, if the proper medicine is applied. It's a 50-50 situation.

"This last effort, which is headed by Senator Saraki, if we are unable to address the issue, then of course it's likely that you might not have PDP the way you have it now," he argued.

"Senator Saraki is a very distinguished Nigerian. Of course, when it comes to character and integrity, you can count on him. And so I believe that people will listen to him. Whether some of them will believe him is a different kettle of fish.

"But then, he has an arduous task of reconciling people who are genuinely aggrieved. He has started the efforts and I believe that will yield results," the former Benue state governor added.

He lamented that the party had taken too long to fix its problems, stressing that it was a testament to the party's lack of urgency in handling its challenges.

He explained: "It took PDP so long to convene a meeting to talk about these issues. And so people are asking the question, are these people serious? And I asked that question myself. PDP as a party, are we serious? I don't think that we're that serious."

Suswam said even the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party that is expected to hold soon is still in doubt, pointing out that the event has already been postponed up to five times.

"NEC of the party is a make or mar NEC. I would say that I don't have much confidence in the NEC holding because it has been postponed for up to five times. And if the NEC holds, this NEC will make or mar PDP. For now, let's hope that the efforts of this great Nigerian Senator, Saraki, will yield some result," he said.

Speaking further, he said, "A lot of people are hanging on, waiting to see the ultimate end of this party," with many members having lost hope and believing the party might not survive its current crisis.

On his part, George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, has stressed that although the party was not beyond redemption, the recent defection of key members was disgraceful.

Speaking, too, on Arise Television, George noted that those who were bent on killing the party because of their personal grievances, were dancing on the grave of the party's founding fathers.

"I believe there's always room for reconciliation, especially in a political setup. You don't shut your doors and think all is not well. The essence of this is to ensure that you moderate the anger that has been exhibited on all sides.

"Because Nigerians are waiting, they are watching, and it's a load of disgrace when I see some of the top-rated members of our party jumping ship. It doesn't speak well of civilised behavior.

"But I'm happy that they have selected a few people who will meet (all) groups and be able to reconcile them, so that by the time we come to the next meeting on the 27th of this month, it will be seamless and be like before," he posited.

He however, reminded the Saraki committee to tell all the groups they would be meeting with that a "divided house will remain a defeated house," and that, "because of their personal grievances, they should remember that they are still dancing on the graves of the founding fathers of our party and this party is not an enterprise of any individual.

On whether the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was not being overly pampered by the party, George maintained that a party, like families, will always have all kinds of characters, but insisted that no one was above the party.

"No individual is bigger than this party. This reconciliation committee will be the last gap before the next meeting," he added.