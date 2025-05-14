Nigeria: Again, Boko Haram Raids Two Military Formations in Borno, Kill Soldiers, Others Injured

Armed terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram/ISWAP raided 3 Bridge, a military formation in Rann, the Headquarters of Kala Balge and another Base in Gajiram town of Nganzai local government area of Borno State.

Rann is in Borno Central, about 200 km away, which shares a border with the Cameroon Republic, while Gajiram is in Borno North, and about 82.4km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

This is as Governor Babagana Zulum has strongly condemned renewed Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks in many communities and security formations, which have left an unspecified number of people dead.

Sources revealed that during the Rann Military formation invasion by the terrorists, five Soldiers paid the supreme price, while six others sustained injuries. At Gajiram Military Base, it was informed that troops made a tactical resistance and repelled the attack, as the terrorists retreated.

The coordinated and simultaneous attacks that took place on Tuesday at about midnight came barely a few hours after another group of Boko Haram terrorists invaded the Marte Military formation. It killed several soldiers after looting arms and ammunition.

A reliable Resident who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons told our Correspondent that the armed terrorists nearly overran the Rann Military formation with heavy and sophisticated weapons, which forced troops of North East' Operation Hadin Kai' to resist.

"The Rann attack on the military formation left five soldiers dead while six were wounded in action". Said another unanimous Source.

Rann and Gajiram towns have witnessed a series of deadly Boko Haram attacks in recent times without confrontation.

All efforts to get confirmation from Military authorities proved abortive at press time.

Recalled that the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Borno North has voiced out his concern, calling on the federal government and the security agencies to convene an emergency national security summit to address the escalating and deadly attacks in the North East and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP in various parts of the state, including Maiduguri-Damboa Road, Marte, Chibok, Gwoza, Kala Balge, and other affected communities.

Governor Zulum expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of all victims affected by the tragic incidents, which included an improvised explosive device (IED) attack along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The explosion, which occurred on 12 May, claimed the lives of two staff members of the Damboa Local Education Authority who were en route to Maiduguri to sit for the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) examination. Several members of the armed forces and innocent civilians have also lost their lives in the recent wave of violence.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Mr Dauda Iliya, the Governor reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to working closely with the Federal Government, military, and other security agencies to contain the security challenges.

"These acts of terror are deeply condemnable. The recent tragic loss of our education staff, gallant troops, and innocent civilians is a painful reminder of the challenges we continue to face," Governor Zulum stated.

He added: "I am more determined than ever to support the military, security agencies, and our volunteer forces in the fight to end terrorism and insurgency in our state."

Governor Zulum recalled his recent visit to Gwoza, where he engaged with military personnel and the Izge community, as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce resilience and protect lives and property.

"The recent surge in attacks will not deter our resolve to tackle the scourge of the 16-year-long insurgency. I urge the people of Borno to remain resilient and prayerful. This is a partial eclipse -- and we shall overcome it, Insha Allah," the Governor assured.

Governor Zulum concluded by extending his prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, innocent civilians, and all citizens of Borno State during this difficult period.