Nigerians Don't Read Enough... Only 2,000 People Downloaded CBN Document - Cardoso

Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has advised Nigerians to read and engage more with policy documents to understand government policies better.

Cardoso said this while speaking on Monday during the May 2025 edition of the Nigeria Development Update (NDU) launch by the World Bank in Abuja.

The CBN boss urged citizens to take advantage of the readily available policy document, saying he was appalled to find that only 2000 people downloaded the NDU document.

He said, "I think it's a very useful document, and I really do want to commend the World Bank for taking the time and effort to put this out every six months.

"However, I do feel that Nigerians perhaps don't read enough. They don't take advantage of, and policymakers by extension, of such useful analysis, which is readily available.

"Why do I say so? Apart from many of the things we hear at times, I remember at one point in time we looked at the website, and we were appalled by the fact that barely 1,000 or 2,000 people had downloaded that particular document.

"Very useful, very concise, and I would encourage as many as possible to look at that document. In some areas we are not necessarily on the same page, to be honest, but it's still a useful framework to start to understand the complexities of the situation. So well done to the World Bank."

