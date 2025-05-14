Burkina Faso/Zimbabwe: Warriors to Play Friendlies With Burkina Faso, Niger During June FIFA Window

Zimbabwe senior men's football team will during the June international window play two friendly matches against Burkina Faso and Niger.

The FIFA international break will run from June 2 - 10.

The two Warriors' friendly games will be played in Morocco, starting with Burkina Faso on June 6 then Niger four days later on the 10th.

Aside from not having a CAF-approved stadium, Zimbabwe Football Association's move to have the Warriors playing in Morocco is also part of the efforts to help the team familiarise itself with the North African nation, which is also hosting the 2025 AFCON finals, which Zimbabwe will be part of in December.

"These matches present an important opportunity for Michael Nees and his technical team to assess player readiness, test combinations, and build cohesion as the team continues its journey of growth and development on the international stage.

"Both Burkina Faso and Niger offer strong opposition, and these encounters will provide valuable competitive experience for our squad.

"ZIFA, in collaboration with the technical team, remains committed to ensuring that the Warriors are well-prepared to represent the nation with pride and purpose," part of the ZIFA statement announcing the two upcoming friendlies.

Burkina Faso is currently ranked 64 in the World, while Niger is ranked 122, that is several places higher than the Warriors who are on 116.