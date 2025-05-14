Nigeria: Senate Considers Bill to Convert Yabatech to Varsity, 2 Others

14 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to convert the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to a university.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), is titled, "A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of the Yaba Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies Yaba, Lagos State, and to make comprehensive provisions for its due management and administration and for other related matters, 2025."

Bamidele, in his lead debate, said the bill became necessary to give legal backing to the conversion of the school into a university through fiat by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The bill essentially seeks to transform and upgrade the Yaba Polytechnic to Yaba Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies Yaba, Lagos State, which has already been done via presidential fiat," Senator Bamidele said.

"Nigeria's steady march towards education for all in the shortest possible time has taken a giant leap with the introduction of this bill for an act to provide for establishment of this university," he added.

The Senate also passed a bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Police University of Science and Technology, Erinja, Yewa Ogun State. This followed the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs on the bill during plenary.

The Red Chamber equally passed a "Bill for an Act to amend the Federal Universities of Agriculture Act, Cap. F22, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to make provision for the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture, Kura, Kano State and for related matters."

