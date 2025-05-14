Nigeria: Naira Abuse - Popular Kano Tiktoker Knows Fate May 20

14 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Datti Ahmad

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano has adjourned the conviction and sentencing of popular TikToker Murja Ibrahimi Kunya to May 20.

Murja is facing a one-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the naira by spraying and dancing on N400,000 during a party held at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel in December 2024.

She has already pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, on Tuesday, prosecution counsel Musa Isa applied to amend the charge even though the court was initially set to deliver judgment.

Defence counsel Abubakar Saka opposed the move, arguing that the amendment could delay justice and that his client needed time to understand the new charges. Justice Amobeda granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the matter to May 20.

Murja was granted bail to remain in the custody of her legal counsel under an existing undertaking to ensure her appearance in court.

