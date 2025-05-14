Nigeria: Just-in - Again, Iswap Kills Five Soldiers, Carts Away Weapons in Fresh Rann Attack

13 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Not fewer than five soldiers were on Tuesday killed and six others severely injured when Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists continued their onslaught against troops and attacked another military formation in Kala-Balge local government areas of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the attackers used drone to launch the attack on the 3 Battalion, the military formation in Rann, headquarters of the Kala-Balge local government area at midnight.

The attack is occurring in less than 24 hours after the ISWAP terrorists attacked a military base in New Marte, Marte local government area of the State and killed soldiers, destroying military vehicles, carting away ammunition, while residents fled for safety.

Reliable sources said that the latest Rann attack was coordinated via unmanned aerial vehicles.

The source said, "We are seriously in the state of confusion, this fresh attack occurred at 12:00am on Tuesday. Five soldiers lost thier lives while six others sustained critical wounds."

Babagana Modu, a resident, applauded the military for their gallantry, noting that the terrorists attacked the military outpost with heavy-duty weapon of mass destruction, causing the troops to tactically withdraw.

Meanwhile, the ISWAP fighters also stormed Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai local government area, but fortunately, the gallant troops thwarted the attempt by the terrorists to overrun the base on Monday night.

The Nigerian military was yet to react to these spate of attacks that have occurred within 24 hours in Borno State.

