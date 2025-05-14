Liberia: Associate Justice Calls for Mitigation in Magisterial Courts

Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokollie of the Supreme Court of Liberia has urged magistrates in Maryland County to promote peace in communities through mediation, rather than resorting immediately to legal writs when disputes arise.

Speaking on Monday, May 12, during the formal opening of the May Term of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Harper City, Justice Wolokollie reminded magistrates that their courts are community-based institutions designed to settle disputes and foster reconciliation.

"I want to emphasize to you again, magistrates--your courts are peace courts," she said. "They are meant to settle matters. People will sometimes bring false claims because they know the magistrate or have connections. The moment they file a complaint, a writ is issued. This is not how justice should operate."

Justice Wolokollie warned that several magistrates are currently the subject of complaints before the Judiciary Inquiry Commission (JIC) and that the Supreme Court has the authority to suspend any judicial officer found guilty of malpractice.

"There are magistrates whose names are before the JIC, and when those complaints are investigated, the high court has the power to suspend them for six months or even one year," she said. "Some of these magistrates were not reappointed recently because of pending disciplinary issues."

She noted that President Joseph Boakai, before reassigning or reappointing magistrates, consulted the Supreme Court to identify individuals facing unresolved complaints.

"When the president was ready to make appointments, he asked us, 'Who are those with cases before the JIC?"' Justice Wolokollie said. "Because those who repeatedly violate the law should not remain in the system. The judiciary is the last hope for justice."

She lamented that many Maryland residents fail to file formal complaints, which hinders disciplinary action against underperforming or unethical magistrates.

"Some of you are still in the system because the people of Maryland don't want the trouble of writing complaints," she said. "They have to go all the way to Monrovia. But we need accountability."

Justice Wolokollie also revealed efforts to recruit qualified young legal professionals from southeastern Liberia to return home and serve in the judiciary. She said only a few have responded positively.

"I've reached out to law school graduates from Grand Kru, River Gee, and other southeastern counties to serve as stipendiary magistrates," she said. "While some have agreed, those from Maryland County are yet to accept the call to serve."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She called on magistrates to avoid jailing individuals based on influence or connections, and instead use mediation to resolve conflicts.

"Don't lock people up just because someone requests it," she urged. "Invite both parties for a conference. These are community courts--they exist to make peace."

Justice Wolokollie also expressed concern over the rising number of rape cases in Maryland County. Over the past four court terms, she said, such cases have consistently dominated the criminal docket.

During the February 2025 Term of Court, 15 criminal cases were placed on the docket, including one murder, one attempted murder, and seven rape cases. Of those, only one rape case went to trial, resulting in an acquittal.

In his remarks, Resident Judge Nelson T. Tokpa of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court pledged his unwavering commitment to justice.

"I will dispense justice without fear or favor," Judge Tokpa said. "The court remains the last hope of man. All judicial actors must uphold the rule of law and deliver fair justice."

Also speaking during the opening session, Thomas B. Mawolo, regional coordinator of the National Civil Society Organization of Liberia (CSO), raised alarm over the overcrowding at the Harper Central Prison and the prolonged detention of pretrial inmates.

He called on the county attorney and families of victims to actively engage with the judiciary to help expedite cases and reduce the number of detainees awaiting trial.