Liberia: Bong Superintendent - Judiciary Responsible for Building Court Infrastructure

Gbarnga — Bong County Superintendent Hawa Norris has clarified that the responsibility for constructing court infrastructure lies solely with the judiciary, not the county administration.

Superintendent Norris made the statement in response to an appeal from Sackie A. Mafelleh, Bong County's Trial Judges' Coordinator, who called on the local administration to support the construction of additional court facilities to enhance access to justice.

"There are three branches of government, and I represent the Executive," Norris told reporters following the opening of the May term of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court on Monday. "Each branch has its own budget, and as such, the judiciary should take responsibility for providing its own infrastructure."

She added that the judiciary, when assigning judges, should also ensure that proper accommodations are in place for judicial officers and court operations.

Earlier that day, during the court's opening, Mafelleh issued an urgent plea for help in constructing magisterial courthouses across Bong County. He noted that seven of the nine existing magisterial courts currently operate out of private homes due to a lack of dedicated buildings.

"We are challenged," Mafelleh said. "In this light, we are kindly asking the superintendent and other county officials to remember us when they go to their next setting."

Mafelleh emphasized that the makeshift facilities compromise the integrity of judicial proceedings and hinder public access to justice. He warned that residents have the right to request that court operations be removed from their homes at any time, further undermining the credibility of the judiciary.

He recalled a recent incident where a local judge was forced to suspend court activities after the death of a close relative. The judge's home, which also served as the courthouse, was overwhelmed by sympathizers, disrupting judicial functions.

While recognizing the national government's responsibility, Mafelleh appealed to county authorities to allocate funds for courthouse construction during the upcoming county council sitting.