Liberia: 40-Year-Old Man Impersonates Liberian Mines and Energy Minister in $5,000 Scam

13 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that a 40-year-old man, Abraham Gbogar, impersonated Minister Wilmot Paye in an alleged attempt to defraud a citizen of $5,000 under the pretense of securing a Class B mining license.

According to the ministry's Public Relations Unit, Gbogar was arrested by state security officers on the evening of May 12 at the Duport Road junction in Monrovia. During questioning, Gbogar claimed to be an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and apologized for impersonating Minister Paye.

The victim, identified as Peter Logan, a Class C miner from Rivercess County, said Gbogar attempted to convince him to pay $5,000 to upgrade his license. However, Logan, citing Minister Paye's known stance on integrity and transparency, grew suspicious and opted to give only $50 for transportation to Gbogar's intermediary.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Mines and Energy distanced itself from the fraudulent act, emphasizing that neither the institution nor Minister Paye solicits money for licenses.

"All application procedures for obtaining mining licenses are outlined in the Minerals and Mining Law and its accompanying regulations," the statement said.

The ministry is cooperating with state security in the ongoing investigation.

