Liberia: Police Investigate Body Found in Parked Taxi At Phebe Hospital

Gbarnga — Police in Bong County have launched an investigation into the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered Tuesday morning inside a parked taxi on the grounds of Phebe Hospital.

The discovery was made after hospital security alerted administrators to a foul odor coming from the vehicle, prompting hospital management to call the Liberia National Police.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found the body of a man with no shirt. One of the car doors was reportedly unlocked, leading to speculation that the man may have entered the vehicle through that door.

Police have identified the head of security at Phebe Hospital and the wife of the car's owner as persons of interest. Both are currently being questioned in connection with the death.

Bong County Health Team Administrator Sam Siakor told reporters that the vehicle belongs to hospital employee Nyanquoi Urey, who is currently in China. According to Siakor, the car had been parked on the hospital premises for more than a week before the body was found.

"While on my way to work, I received a call from the head of security, informing me that flies were swarming around one of our staff members' cars and asked me to inspect it with him," Siakor said. "It's common for staff to leave their vehicles here when they travel."

He described the incident as "highly unusual" and said it has caused concern among hospital staff. Siakor called on the police to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

"This is very strange," he said. "The police are here and will carry out their investigation."

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased and said the body has been turned over to medical examiners for further examination.

The Liberia National Police Bong County detachment is working with health authorities to determine how the man ended up in the vehicle and the cause of death.