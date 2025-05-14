Liberia: Former Speaker Koffa Endorses Rep. Bility for House Speakership

13 May 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Stephanie M. Duncan

Grand Kru County district #2 Representative Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has pledged support to Rep. Musa Bility for the House's speakership position.

Cllr. Koffa stated that Rep. Bility is best suited to lead the House of representative and restore its lost honor.

Speaking in an interview, Cllr. Koffa expressed confidence that the Nimba County lawmaker will come out victoriously.

"The rule of law caucus will stand together to elect Rep. Musa Bility" he said in an interview with Spoon Network.

Cllr. Koffa vowed to campaign personally to ensure that Rep. Bility is elected speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker resigned from the speakership position May 12, putting an end to the impasse on Capitol hill.

He said the legislature is not an "Animal Kingdom" saying the constitution must be followed regardless.

The former speaker of the 55th legislative emphasized that the fight to uphold the constitution was not for victory but for honor.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his decision to never allow the laws of the country be violated due to political expediency.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.