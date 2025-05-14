Liberia: Former Speaker Koffa Endorses Rep. Bility for House Speakership

Grand Kru County district #2 Representative Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has pledged support to Rep. Musa Bility for the House's speakership position.

Cllr. Koffa stated that Rep. Bility is best suited to lead the House of representative and restore its lost honor.

Speaking in an interview, Cllr. Koffa expressed confidence that the Nimba County lawmaker will come out victoriously.

"The rule of law caucus will stand together to elect Rep. Musa Bility" he said in an interview with Spoon Network.

Cllr. Koffa vowed to campaign personally to ensure that Rep. Bility is elected speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker resigned from the speakership position May 12, putting an end to the impasse on Capitol hill.

He said the legislature is not an "Animal Kingdom" saying the constitution must be followed regardless.

The former speaker of the 55th legislative emphasized that the fight to uphold the constitution was not for victory but for honor.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his decision to never allow the laws of the country be violated due to political expediency.