Liberia: 'Stop Embalmment Activities On Noah's Body'

The Liberia National Police is said to have ordered the management of the St. Moses Funeral Services to temporarily put a stop to embalmment procedures on the remains of the late Cletus Noah, pending further notice, Len Eugene Nagbe told newsmen yesterday at the Headquartyers of the LNP.

The temporary stop order is on account of his request to the police to probe into the death of Mr. Noah, former Special Assistant to former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, Jr.

Nagbe, Chief of Office Staff in the office of former President George Manneh Weah Sunday, May 11, 2025 officially communicated to the LNP, requesting it to probe into the death of the late Noah in light of allegation leveled by the deceased brother that he was poisoned by Nagbe and others.

Noah died last week in what many friends and familiesconsidered as baffling circumstances, alleging also he may have been killed for social or political reasons.

Others, in the normal Liberian way of pointing fingers at others in the case of someone's death, claimed his former boss (former Minister Tweah) must have had hands in his death to apparently destroy critical evidence.

Tweah is on trial for economic sabotage for his alleged role in the misapplication of $600 Million dollars that was said to have been withdrawn from the account of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA).

"As you are aware, I sent a letter of complaint to the Police, requesting an investigation into the death of Mr. Cletus Noah to determine whether there is a foul-play and to commence a full-scale investigation," Nagbe told reporters Monday at the Headquarters of the LNP where he was invited in relation to his letter of complaint.

"This is because the brother of Mr. Noah has sent a series of test messages to myself and few others, alleging that I have something to do with the death; so given the gravity of the accusation, I had to write the police to investigate and determine if there was any foul-play because the death of anybody is something that should claim the attention of the police. So, I came here today at the invitation of the police as a followup to my complaint, and I restated my complaint and they also asked me some questions," Nagbe, a former Commissioner General of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) stated further.

Nagbe said in addition to conducting an investigation, he also requested the police to ensure an appropriate autopsy is conducted on the body - which is the only scientific way of determining the cause of death.

Nagbe said, as far as he is aware, the Police has contacted the management of St. Moses Funeral Service where Noah's remains are deposited for embalmment, to put a "temporary stop to embalmment activities for postmorten determination to be made."

According to him, such exercise will help the public to know to the full extent what has happened to him since his brother and few other family members are alleging criminality into his death.

The former Information Minister acknowledged the fact that Liberians are fond of making "frivolous allegation" when someone loses his life, and in the case of Noah he wants to the truth to be unearthed, if indeed there was foul-play.