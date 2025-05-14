Mali: Govt Takes TV5 Monde Off Air

French-language news channel TV5 Monde has been off the air in Mali since May 13. The company's broadcasting rights were revoked by the country's communications authority, reports allAfrica.fr.

The decision was shared in a letter on Friday, May 9, and said the reason was the May 3 news broadcast in which TV5 Monde reported on protesters demanding an end to the transition members of the Mali legislative body installed by the ruling military passed the bill abolishing the country's Charter of Political Parties on May 12.

The Malian junta had suspended the activities of political parties a week before, citing "public order reasons".

Activists took to the streets to protest against the military's continued rule without elections and demanded a return to constitutional order.

The Malian regulatory authority said the TV5 report from the 8:30pm news on May 3 was "biased, unbalanced, and defamation of the armed and security forces".