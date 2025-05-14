Nigeria: SON Destroys Substandard Imported Products Worth Billions

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has destroyed substandard imported tyres, electrical cables, steel doors, and spark plugs which failed to meet the minimum safety and quality standards required in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the agency noted that the destruction of the substandard products aligns with the agency's core mandate outlined in the SON Act No. 14 of 2015, which empowers the organization to regulate and enforce standards for goods in the Nigerian market.

Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, noted that using standard quality products, particularly tyres, would prevent accidents on Nigerian highways.

According to him, tires, whether new or old, expire after four years and can burst, causing accidents if used beyond their shelf life.

The SON boss stressed on the importance of proper storage and handling of tyres, noting that extreme temperatures can affect their quality. He urged consumers to report any infractions to SON offices nationwide or through the toll-free number.

He said: "As an agency, we take our responsibility seriously, and today's action is a clear demonstration of our resolve to rid the market of dangerous, unregulated goods that undermine the safety, health, and security of our citizens.

"This is a firm reminder to all stakeholders from producers to consumers that SON will not allow substandard goods to thrive in Nigeria."