Ghana: Kosmos Energy Pledges $2bn Investment ...in Ghana's Petroleum Sector - Energy Minister

Kosmos Energy is set to invest $2 billion in its upstream operations in Ghana, significantly enhancing the country's petroleum sector.

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Jinapor, said this landmark investment by Kosmos Energy, combined with the government's commitment to reform, signaled a new chapter in Ghana's energy narrative--one rooted in transparency, collaboration, and opportunity.

The Minister announced this at the 2025 Africa Energy Forum (AEF) during this year's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, United States.

He reinforced Ghana's strategic efforts to position itself as a competitive, transparent, and investor-friendly destination for energy investment.

"Ghana is entering a new era--one defined by stability, predictability, and strong government support. We want investors to know: Ghana is open for business," he emphasised.

Mr Jinapor indicated that as part of this investor-focused strategy, the government would initiate a comprehensive review of its upstream fiscal regime to increase competitiveness and regulatory clarity.

He stated that Ghana's upstream sector policy framework was under review, signaling the government's readiness to collaborate with domestic and international partners in shaping the future of the country's energy sector.

He, therefore, invited industry stakeholders to actively contribute to upcoming policy reforms aimed at bolstering investor confidence and improving sector governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister called on global investors to explore the growing opportunities within Ghana's revitalised energy sector.

He positioned Ghana as a ready and reliable investment destination, underscoring the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for sustainable investment, particularly in energy and related infrastructure.

"Ghana is the right place to do business. With a new administration focused on overhauling systems and implementing bold fiscal and regulatory reforms, we are open and ready for investment," he stated.

Furthermore, Mr Jinapor stressed that "The prospects are already becoming evident. We are determined to reverse the trend and scale up production. With these efforts, we will continue to supply reliable power to Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso. Ghana remains a pivot for energy security in the West African sub-region."

The forum featured prominent energy leaders, including Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigeria's Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil); Emeafa Hardcastle, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission; Judith Blay, CEO of the Ghana National Gas Company; Nana Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President and Head of Ghana Business Unit at Kosmos Energy HC; and Simon Madjie, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.