Ghana: US Embassy Cautions Against Visa Fraud

12 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Fraudulent practices and the rise of middlemen posing as visa facilitators are raising serious concerns as the United States Embassy in Ghana revealed that out of 61,000 visa applications submitted in 2024, only 25,000 were approved

This came to light at media engagement session on last Friday in Accra when the Consul General, Mr Elliot Fertik, addressed key issues around the visa application process, urging Ghanaians to avoid fraudsters and false promises.

He cautioned against paying so-called "fixers" who claim they could secure a U.S. visa for a fee, and said "the visa application process is simple and can be done by the applicant themselves. Paying someone who promises an inside connection is a scam."

According to Mr Fertik, the Embassy receives hundreds of complaints each year from victims who were defrauded after paying large sums for visa assistance.

He said some victims paid as much as $5,000 and were still denied, adding "we are working with law enforcement to go after these fraudsters".

Mr Fertik also admonished that lying or submitting fake documents could lead to serious consequences, including visa refusal, deportation, or even a permanent ban from entering the U.S.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.