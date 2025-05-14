Monrovia — Orange Liberia, one of the country's leading telecommunications companies with more than 1 million subscribers, will officially inaugurate its new national headquarters, the Orange Icon16 Building, on Thursday, May 15.

Valued at over $10 million, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to stand for a century and serve as a symbol of innovation and national development.

Speaking at a press conference Monday in Monrovia, Orange Liberia Human Resources Manager John Stewart called the upcoming inauguration a historic milestone for the company and the nation.

"This building is more than just an office space," Stewart said. "It's designed to inspire excellence, foster collaboration and drive our vision of becoming Liberia's preferred multi-service operator--anchored in ethics and environmental responsibility."

He said the headquarters reflects a shared aspiration among staff and stakeholders alike.

"From the perspective of those entrusted with our greatest asset--our people--this structure is a testament to our growth and the relentless dedication of the Orange Liberia and Orange Money Liberia family," Stewart said.

The new facility, he added, is tailored for individuals committed to a digitally responsible future, offering an environment that promotes innovation, productivity and a culture of excellence.

"Orange is here to stay," Stewart said. "This building is just one step forward on our journey. While the inauguration is ahead, today we share our story with Liberia and the world: Orange Liberia is stronger than ever and ready to shape the future."

CEO Hails 'National Landmark'

Delivering the keynote address, Orange Liberia CEO Jean Marius Yao described the Icon16 building as a bold symbol of progress and possibility in Liberia.

"This is more than just a building," Yao said. "It's a national landmark--proof that Liberia can host infrastructure built to the highest international standards. It speaks directly to every Liberian: 'Yes, it's possible."'

Yao said the new facility aligns with Orange Group's broader ambition to lead digital transformation across Africa, foster sustainable innovation and promote inclusive growth. While infrastructure investment is key, he said, people remain the company's core strength.

"Our people are our greatest assets," he said. "Icon16 was conceived as a world-class hub for collaboration, innovation and well-being. It's a space that empowers our teams and elevates the customer experience."

The new headquarters features Liberia's largest and most accessible Smart Store, designed to offer immersive customer service and technology experiences. It includes collaborative workspaces, five digital meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art boardroom and innovation showroom, a 170-seat auditorium, a medical clinic, a cafeteria, wellness gym and a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Monrovia and the Atlantic Ocean.

"All of this is enclosed in 1,400 square meters of glass," Yao said. "The building is eco-conscious and will soon be powered by solar energy. It includes LED lighting, accessibility features and a design rooted in inclusion and sustainability."

$200M Expansion Plan

Concluding his remarks, Yao announced a major long-term investment: Orange Liberia will invest an additional $200 million over the next six years to expand and modernize its network infrastructure across the country.

"We believe in Liberia--its youth, its entrepreneurs and its future," he said. "Let's build that future together."