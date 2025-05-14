Liberia: Tension Brews in River Gee County

-As Steering Committee demands accountability for LD801,282.00

The local government leadership in River Gee County is currently smarting under pressure as the county's Steering Committee demands accountability for unaccounted funds.

By Isaiah K Nyenpan

River Gee County, Liberia -- A serious controversy has erupted in River Gee County after members of the county's steering committee raised concerns over the unaccounted use of a significant amount of money, totalling 801,282.00 Liberian Dollars (LRD).

At the center of the dispute are the County Steering Committee Chairlady, Madam Malid Sugar Kollie, and River Gee County Superintendent, Mike T. Swengbe.

According to members of the steering committee, this substantial sum was allegedly spent without their knowledge or consent. What has further fueled public frustration is the claim that Superintendent Swengbe, who is not an official member of the county's steering committee, reportedly took it upon himself to authorize and manage the use of the funds independently.

"This money belongs to the people of River Gee," one concerned committee member stated during a recent meeting. "We were never informed, consulted, or given any report about how this money was used. We are demanding transparency and accountability."

The steering committee serves as a body responsible for overseeing and managing county development funds and other public financial matters meant to improve the welfare of the local population.

However, members say they were completely sidelined in the handling of this amount, raising serious questions about financial oversight and leadership practices within the county's administration.

In response to mounting pressure from both the committee members and citizens, Superintendent Mike T. Swengbe defended himself by claiming that the steering committee owes him the sum of 600,000.00 LRD.

The superintendent did not clarify the circumstances surrounding this claim or present documentation to back it up, but he insisted that the committee was indebted to him.

"Six hundred thousand ooh," Superintendent Swengbe allegedly exclaimed in his defence, leaving the public bewildered about the nature and legitimacy of such a debt.

The key question now being asked by both the steering committee members and the broader River Gee County community is this: To whom did Superintendent Swengbe give this money, and who exactly spent it?

Members of the steering committee categorically deny ever receiving any amount from the superintendent as a loan or credit, contradicting his assertion of being owed such a sum.

"We don't know anything about any money he says we owe," another committee member said. "He never gave us a cent. He should explain to the people where this 801,282.00 LRD went and stop bringing up claims without proof."

Citizens of River Gee County have also joined in demanding clarity on the matter, with many accusing the local leadership of mishandling public funds intended for community development projects.

Residents expressed their frustration through community radio programs and town hall meetings, urging the county authorities to come clean and account for every dollar.

"This money is meant to fix our roads, improve our schools, and build clinics. We cannot sit by and watch it disappear without answers," a prominent youth leader said during a radio interview.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate on accountability, transparency, and the misuse of public funds within local government administrations across Liberia. Observers say this situation in River Gee County underscores the urgent need for stricter financial regulations, public reporting requirements, and external audits of county funds.

As of now, the steering committee is calling for a full investigation into the matter. Civil society organizations and concerned citizens are also urging the Ministry of Internal Affairs to intervene to ensure that those responsible for the mismanagement of funds are held accountable.

Whether or not Superintendent Swengbe and Chairlady Malid Sugar Kollie will provide a satisfactory explanation remains to be seen, but what is clear is that the people of River Gee County are determined to get to the bottom of this financial controversy.