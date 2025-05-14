Liberia: Father Arrested for Burning Son's Hands Over Alleged Theft in Bomi County

Bomi County — Police in Gbah Jarkeh Township have arrested a Sierra Leonean national, Amara Varney, for allegedly setting fire to the hands of his 13-year-old son, Morris Varney, as punishment for allegedly stealing L$14,000.

The disturbing incident occurred on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in the Zion Six community. Eyewitnesses told authorities that Mr. Varney tied up his son, poured a flammable substance--believed to be gasoline--on his hands, and set them ablaze. The child's screams drew neighbors to the scene, who intervened, extinguished the fire, and rushed him to a nearby clinic.

Medical staff say the boy sustained serious burns but is currently in stable condition and undergoing treatment.

Local police confirmed Mr. Varney's arrest and said he has a known history of violent behavior.

Community members also reported previous instances of abuse. The incident is under investigation as authorities seek to determine the full motive behind the act.

According to preliminary reports, the boy had admitted to stealing L$14,000 and later returned L$13,000. His father reportedly reacted by resorting to the extreme form of punishment that has shocked the local community and drawn widespread condemnation.

"This is heartbreaking," said a local community leader. "We are working with police and health officials to ensure the child's safety and that justice is served."

Residents are calling for stronger child protection enforcement and legal action against the father. The case has reignited concerns over rising incidents of child abuse and domestic violence in rural communities.

Authorities have promised a thorough investigation and assured the public that appropriate charges will be filed.