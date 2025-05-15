Liberia: All Set for 2025 Wassce, Says WAEC Liberia

Monrovia — The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Liberia has confirmed nationwide readiness for the start of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 12th graders, set to begin Thursday, May 15.

WAEC Liberia Head Dale Gbotoe made the disclosure Wednesday, saying all preparatory measures have been finalized. These include the timely dispatch of examination materials to remote areas to ensure an inclusive and efficient process.

"This year's WASSCE will see notable changes, particularly in how subject tests are distributed and administered," Gbotoe said. "Each candidate will sit for subjects aligned with their school's curriculum, and passing at least four subjects will be required to succeed."

He also announced that the Government of Liberia has fully subsidized the examination fees for 53,201 candidates, easing financial burdens for students and parents.

"This intervention by the government underscores its commitment to promoting access to education," he said.

A total of 1,048 senior high schools will participate in this year's exams -- 1,045 from Liberia and three from neighboring Guinea. Of these, 856 are private schools contributing 36,428 candidates, while 192 are public institutions.

To facilitate administration, 379 examination centers have been established across the country.

WAEC Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and said all logistical and security arrangements are in place. The council is urging students, schools, and communities to cooperate fully to uphold the standards of the regional assessment.