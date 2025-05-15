Liberia: Senate Launches Biometric System to Tackle Time Fraud, Payroll Abuse

Capitol Hill — Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence on Tuesday announced the full installation of a biometric time and attendance system at the Liberian Senate, a move intended to eliminate time fraud and address payroll discrepancies.

The announcement came during the first sitting of the Senate's second quarter, second session of the 55th Legislature. Karnga-Lawrence credited the Senate's IT team, Human Resource Office, and Finance Department for successfully coordinating the enrollment of staff into the new system.

She said the biometric rollout is expected to enhance productivity, streamline efficiency, support data-driven decision-making and reinforce workplace discipline.

"This initiative puts the Senate ahead of the government's broader digital transformation agenda as set forth in the President's Executive Order No. 147," she said.

The Pro-Tempore also disclosed that the Senate has integrated Starlink internet services into its infrastructure, stabilizing Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the Capitol Building.

"Official email addresses for senators and relevant staff are now operational," she noted. "The ICT consultant is available to assist in configuring these accounts on your preferred devices."

She said the first draft of the Senate Strategic Plan has been completed and is now under leadership review. The document will serve as a foundation for institutional development and further reform.

Additionally, she announced the renewal of the Senate's financial consultancy contract. The firm recently worked with the Senate's Finance Team to produce the 2024 annual financial report.

Draft policies and procedural manuals on fixed assets, fuel distribution, fund disbursement, and petty cash management have also been finalized and are pending leadership approval.

Legislative Progress and Oversight

Karnga-Lawrence recounted the Senate's performance before the first quarterly recess. During that period, the Senate:

- Passed 17 pieces of legislation

- Ratified one international instrument

- Amended one existing law

- Enacted 15 new laws

- Received 75 presidential nominees, of which 47 were confirmed

- Has 33 pending bills currently in committee rooms

"Detailed copies of the legislative report and the journal for the second quarter have been distributed to senators' offices to assist committee work," she added.

Outstanding Matters and Investigations

She urged swift legislative action on a $200 million loan secured by the Liberian government in 2021 under the Ministry of Agriculture for the STAR-P and RETRAP projects. She said the loan included $124.5 million for unimplemented road construction and more than $40 million meant for smallholder farmers that needs to be accounted for.

She instructed the Senate Committee on Agriculture to conduct a public hearing and report back within a week.

Karnga-Lawrence also referenced a report from the Senate Committee on Health regarding delays in the Ministry of Finance's disbursement of operational funds to referral hospitals and health centers.

While acknowledging progress in national road infrastructure, she emphasized the need for equitable distribution of road funds. She directed the Committee on Public Works to review and ensure that all counties receive annual road allotments.

"There have also been complaints about violations of the Road Fund Act," she said. "We intend to launch an investigation to ensure lawful and effective implementation."

Recognition and Induction

Karnga-Lawrence presented the Pro-Tempore's Committee Award to the Committee on Concessions, chaired by Grand Kru County Sen. Numene T.H. Bartekwa, for its active engagement during the recess.

She said the committee would present key recommendations Thursday aimed at improving the management of Liberia's natural resources, particularly in the extractive sector.

In closing, she announced that Nimba County Senator-elect Samuel Kogar will be inducted Thursday, May 15, and directed the Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, chaired by Maryland County Sen. J. Gbleh-bo Brown, to oversee the process.

"Distinguished colleagues, thank you for a productive session," she said. "We look forward to achieving great outcomes in the best interest of our country."