Namibia: President, VP No-Show Sparks Funeral Fury

The absence of both president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and vice president (VP) Lucia Witbooi at the funeral of Ovambanderu Traditional Authority councillor Gerson Katjirua has upset the community.

Katjirua (84), also known as 'Mutize', died on 27 April after a short illness and was laid to rest at the Ovambanderu Heroes' Acre at Okahandja on Sunday.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani has criticised Nandi-Ndaitwah for attending the Omagongo Cultural Festival in the Ohangwena region, while Witbooi recently attended the /Hai-/Khaua annual festival at Berseba in the //Kharas region.

Venaani says the vice president, who is responsible for the genocide portfolio, should have prioritised Katjirua's funeral.

The traditional leader served as chairperson of the Ovaherero/Ovambanderu and Nama Council for Dialogue on Genocide.

"She chose to attend with state arsenal vehicles a Swapo braai at Berseba, as opposed to burying the key leader on genocide. It's disrespectful at the highest level," Venaani says.

He claims both the Nama and Ovambanderu communities shared his concerns.

Venaani has also questioned the decision to send newly appointed minister Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi to the funeral as a representative.

"If you don't bury us, why should we believe you are serious about dealing with the genocide? Sending Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, a daughter of that community, who is a fresh 10-day-old minister, is not a representation we can respect.

"The VP owes the Ovambanderu people an apology."

Venaani says while he was pleased the president attended the Omagongo festival, failing to send the VP to the funeral was a serious oversight.

Questions sent to the Witbooi remained unanswered at the time of going to print.

Ovaherero Traditional Chiefs Council chairperson Tjizapouzeu Uahupirapi says the Ovambanderu community feels used by the Swapo-led government while their socio-economic conditions remain unchanged.

He points to continued poverty in the Epukiro constituency and criticised those who put their personal ambitions above the needs of the community.

Uahupirapi has called for an apology from the government, saying Katjirua deserved respect for his role in the genocide dialogue and his broader contribution to the Ovambanderu and Namibian society.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Nandi-Ndaitwah described Katjirua's death as a major loss to the Ovambanderu community and the nation.

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba remembered Katjirua as a dedicated figure in the liberation struggle, recalling his role in accompanying chief Munjuku Nguvauva on trips to Zambia to meet founding president Sam Nujoma in exile.

Ovambanderu Traditional Authority spokesperson Uazenga Ngahahe has described Katjirua as an iconic leader who stood firm in his beliefs and commitment to his community.