Namibia: First Genocide Remembrance Day to Be Marked At Parliament Gardens With Public Holiday

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology executive director Audrin Mathe says Namibia will mark the first-ever Genocide Remembrance Day at Parliament Gardens.

The day will be commemorated in remembrance of the atrocities committed by Germany towards the Nama and Ovaherero over 100 years ago.

Speaking to Desert FM on Tuesday, Mathe said the event will officially be recognised as a public holiday, within the proximity of the Alte Feste, one of the sites where these atrocities were committed.

"The Alte Feste, you remember, is very close to Parliament Gardens. Again, since this is an inaugural event, the event will take place there and then we'll make decisions in terms of where the next events will be," he said.

According to Mathe, the planning for this inaugural event has been ongoing for weeks, if not months. He stated that there are plans to speak directly to the affected communities.

He said the government has been engaged in conversations with the traditional leaders of those communities so that it becomes an inclusive event that recognises the atrocities committed.

"But as we move towards the end of the week, beginning of next week, we should be in a position to release more details, specifically what the programme looks like and who will be speaking. Suffice to say for now that our national leadership will be attendees. The leaders of communities that are affected will also be attendees," Mathe said.

He added that Genocide Remembrance Day has come a long way following discussions surrounding it in 2016, leading to the government announcing in 2024 that the day would be recognised and celebrated on 28 May 2025 for the first time.

"Almost about 80% of the Nama people were wiped out during that genocide and also the Ovaherero were reduced to 50% of the population. It's not just the massacre of people but also its land disposition that has created national poverty among the people," Mathe said.

He added that people were moved out of their land, trapped and driven into the desert to die.

Mathe encouraged people to find appropriate ways to recognise the significance of Genocide Remembrance Day, further urging citizens to use the opportunity to reflect on the fact that it has been 35 years after independence, and not everyone has access to land.

"Since 1990, the government has tried to buy land and address those affected, but prices often triple when sold to the state. Land worth N$4 million suddenly costs N$12 million. We need honest dialogue on how government can affordably acquire and distribute land," Mathe said.