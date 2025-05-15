Nigeria: Many Insurgents Killed in Foiled Repeat Attack On Borno Military Base

14 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yilik Mukwan

The terrorists returned to the base less than 48 hours after they attacked the facility and three others in Borno State.

Several suspected members of the ISWAP terrorist group met a grim end on Wednesday as Nigerian troops repelled a second attack by the terrorists on a military base in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the terrorists returned to the base less than 48 hours after they attacked the facility and three others in Borno State between Monday and Tuesday.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication covering the Lake Chad region, the insurgents disguised as Fulani herders were repelled by gallant Nigerian troops who killed many of them.

The publication stated that the military combated the insurgents with the help of a NAF fighter jet, forcing them to retreat.

However, many of the insurgents were killed as gunfire hit and destroyed a Hilux truck they tried to escape in.

Though the publication did not disclose the number of casualties, it explained that normalcy had been restored to the area.

The success of the Nigerian military followed assurances given to Nigerians by the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday. Speaking at a press briefing, AE Abubakar, an army major-general, said the military will crush the insurgents and warned them to surrender or face defeat.

The authorities had yet to speak on the latest attack as of the time of this report.

