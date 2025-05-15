Nigeria: Don't Hold More Than 60,000 Riyals for Hajj, NAHCON Cautions Pilgrims

14 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged Nigerian pilgrims to avoid carrying money exceeding 60,000 Saudi Riyals or its equivalent to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON gave the advice in a statement by its Principal Information Officer, Malam Shafil Mohammed, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mohammed cautioned the pilgrims against carrying large sums of money.

"Any amount exceeding 60,000 Saudi Riyals or its equivalent in precious metals, stones, or gold bars must be declared at customs upon arrival and departure. Stay informed, stay safe," he said.

