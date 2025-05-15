Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak - Plateau Records 3 Deaths, 5 Confirmed Cases

Jos - The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Baamlong, has confirmed that the state has recorded five cases of cholera, three fatalities, and 20 suspected cases.

Speaking, yesterday in Jos, Baamlong said the confirmed cases were reported in Ngyong, Hurti and Wurit communities in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA).

According to him, the state Ministry of Health has activated an incident management system for a comprehensive and multi-sectoral response to the outbreak.

He further disclosed that the state Epidemiologist has been appointed as the Incident Manager for the cholera outbreak in the state.

The duties of the Incident Manager include overseeing the establishment of oral rehydration centres in the affected communities, as well as cholera treatment centres and units at the College Hospital in Bokkos LGA, Baamlong explained.

He added the Incident Manager would also coordinate surveillance, case management and risk communication activities.

Baamlong attributed the outbreak to poor sanitation, limited access to clean water and population displacement resulting from recent attacks in Bokkos LGA.

He called for the evacuation of suspected cholera cases to designated treatment centers.

According to him, cholera is an acute diarrheal disease caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

The commissioner urged residents of Bokkos LGA and surrounding areas to remain vigilant, practise good hygiene and promptly report any suspected cases of cholera to the nearest healthcare facility.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Plateau residents and called on partners to support the ongoing emergency response efforts.