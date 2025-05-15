Africa: All of Africa Today - May 15, 2025

LGBTQI+ Community in Ghana Fears Renewed Push for Restrictive Law

Lawmakers in Ghana reintroduced the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which had been passed by Parliament in February 2024 but not enacted. The bill proposed prison terms of up to three years for same-sex relations and five years for promoting LGBTQ+ activities. Ghana's Supreme Court had dismissed legal efforts to block it, ruling that it could not be deemed unconstitutional as it had not yet been signed into law. President John Mahama, who took office in January, said he was committed to passing the bill, which had widespread public support in Ghana but was condemned internationally for curtailing LGBTQ+ rights. The legislation came amid a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana, many of whom reported living in fear and facing violence or exile. Prominent voices, including human rights advocates and some religious leaders, spoke against the bill, while others argued it was necessary to protect children and uphold family values.

Libya Fighting Eases After Truce Announcement

The worst fighting in Libya's capital in years subsided after the government announced a ceasefire, according to Tripoli residents, though officials did not immediately confirm casualties. Clashes broke out after the killing of a major militia leader. The defense ministry said that neutral police units had been deployed to secure sensitive areas without heavy weapons. The ministry said the neutral units it was deploying around sensitive sites were from the police force, which does not carry heavy weapons. After the violence, streets in some districts were strewn with burned-out cars, and buildings bore bullet marks. The violence primarily involved the 444 Brigade, aligned with Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, and the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), the last major group outside his camp. The United Nations Libya mission, UNSMIL, said it was "deeply alarmed by the escalating violence in densely populated neighbourhoods of Tripoli" and called for a ceasefire.

Weakening Democracy Linked to Press Freedom Decline in West Africa

The 2025 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom rankings revealed a significant erosion in West Africa. The RSF report reflected a worsening global trend, downgrading the state of press freedom worldwide from "problematic" to "difficult." Eleven of the region's 16 countries saw declines. Guinea suffered the steepest drop, falling 31 places to 103rd, while Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Togo, Mali, Niger, Benin, and Ghana also recorded declines. Only four countries, Cape Verde, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, recorded improvements, while The Gambia remained stagnant. The report highlighted a troubling link between weakening democracy and press freedom, particularly in military-ruled nations like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, where journalists faced arbitrary arrests, media suspensions, and repression. Journalists were increasingly targeted under authoritarian conditions, prompting calls for urgent action to defend press freedom and media independence across the region.

Port Sudan Under Renewed Drone Attacks

Renewed drone attacks at dawn targeted Port Sudan, marking the twelfth consecutive day of bombardment, according to residents. Ground-based anti-aircraft fire reportedly downed several drones over the city and airport. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that between May 5 and 12, 550 families were displaced from neighbourhoods including El Tawraq, Salalab, and Dar es Salaam, seeking refuge in various parts of the Red Sea state. The ongoing violence disrupted marine traffic, with port union leader Othman Taher confirming a sharp decline in port activity and warning that increased shipping and insurance costs could drive up the prices of imported goods. The Sudanese Military Capabilities platform identified the drones used as upgraded FY-70 models, Chinese-made replicas of Russian loitering munitions, equipped with combustion engines for extended range. Despite the escalation, the RSF had not issued any statements regarding the attacks.

Zambia Warns Diplomats Against Interference After U.S. Aid Cut

Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe cautioned diplomats against interfering in the country's internal affairs, following remarks by U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales about the "systematic theft" of U.S.-donated medicines. Haimbe said that there was an "increasing tendency" by envoys to ignore diplomatic channels, and this could undermine the "spirit of mutual respect". He did not name anyone, but his comments were seen as being directed at the US ambassador to Lusaka, Michael Gonzales. Gonzales announced that the U.S. would cut $50 million in health aid because of the theft of life-saving medications that the U.S. had provided for patients. He said that he had decided to go public after holding more than 30 fruitless meetings with senior Zambian officials. Gonzales said inspections had revealed widespread resale of donated drugs, prompting the aid suspension. Zambia's Home Affairs Minister Jacob Mwiimbu, confirmed that a forensic audit had led to 75 arrests and raids on over 400 health facilities. Health Minister Elijah Muchima acknowledged the problem predated the current administration and said digital systems had been introduced to track stock.