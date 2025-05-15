Nigeria: Aliko Dangote Exchanges Handshake With Trump in Qatar

Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote, was among those who exchanged pleasantries with American President, Donald Trump, during yesterday's visit to Qatar, THISDAY has learnt.

A video in circulation showed Dangote being introduced to the American President during the visit by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Earlier, the Emir personally welcomed Trump upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, marking the beginning of the second leg of Trump's Middle East tour. The reception included a fighter jet escort for Air Force One and a motorcade featuring Tesla Cybertrucks.

Following his arrival, Trump and Al Thani participated in a signing ceremony for a significant agreement between Qatar Airways and Boeing. The deal involved the purchase of up to 210 Boeing jets, valued at approximately $96 billion, making it one of the largest orders in Boeing's history.

The visit also garnered attention due to Qatar's offer of a luxurious Boeing 747-8 jet, estimated at $400 million, intended as a potential replacement for Air Force One. This gesture sparked bipartisan debate in the United States regarding the ethics and legality of accepting such gifts from foreign governments.

In the video, Dangote was seen familiarising himself with the US leader before he (Dangote) moved over to greet the Emir.

It's unclear what specific issues were discussed between the billionaire businessman and the US President, but Trump was accompanied by a delegation of prominent American business leaders, including Elon Musk.