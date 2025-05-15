Liberia: Pro-Tempore Gives One-Week Ultimatum

Lincoln G. Peters — Senate President Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, has given the Senate Committee on Agriculture a one-week ultimatum to conclude investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement of World Bank and IFAD STAR and Rural Economic Transformation (RETRAP) US$200 million project by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Pro-Tempore Kangar Lawrence, officially declaring reconvening for the second segment of the second sessions of the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, outlined dozens of unfinished businesses captioned, "Throwing highlights on some outstanding matters."

She said key among the outstanding matters, is the request to investigate the two hundred plus million dollars loan acquired by the Government of Liberia for the both projects in 2021, under the Ministry of Agriculture from the World Bank.

"We ask the Agriculture Committee to conduct a public hearing and report to the plenary of the Liberian Senate in one week", she mandated.

This included US$124.5 Million for loan, which she pointed out has not been done, and over US$40 Million loan for small holder farmers for agriculture projects that are yet to be identified.

Pro-Tempore Kangar Lawrence's decision is based on Margibi County Senator Natheniel F. McGill's communication dated March 13, 2025, calling for full accountability in the management and implementation of two major World Bank-funded agriculture programs: Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP)--which together amount to US$200 million.

In his formal communication to the Senate President Pro-Tempore, and his colleagues, Senator McGill requested that the Minister of Agriculture be summoned to provide a comprehensive update on these projects, which aim to support local farmers and expand agribusiness across Liberia.

According to McGill, concerns about accountability and transparency surrounding disbursement and management of these funds must be addressed to ensure that the programs are delivering on their intended purposes of improving livelihoods of smallholder farmers and boosting Liberia's agricultural sector.

"These two projects amount to approximately US$200 million, aimed at supporting local communities and farmers in expanding agribusiness in Liberia," McGill stated. "Notably, under the STAR-P program, over US$40 million was allocated during the previous administration for granting micro-loans to small farmers across the country. It is imperative that we account for how these resources are being used."

He outlined several areas where the Ministry of Agriculture must provide clarity, including a full breakdown of the programs, detailing how funds under STAR-P and RETRAP have been allocated and disbursed since their inception.

He also demanded information on total number of beneficiaries, specifying how many farmers or agribusinesses have received loans or other forms of support through these initiatives

But, Agriculture Minister, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, has dismissed allegations made by Senator Nathaniel McGill, accusing the Ministry of mismanaging US$200 million in agricultural funds.

Minister Nuetah described the allegations as "misleading", providing a thorough explanation of two major projects under the Ministry's oversight: the STAR Project and the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), both of which are funded by the World Bank and IFAD.

Speaking at a MICAT press briefing on April 3, 2025, Dr. Nuetah stated, "We want to clarify the myth that US$200 million was mismanaged." He explained that the STAR Project, valued at US$48 million, was funded by the World Bank ($25 million) and IFAD ($23 million). "When COVID-19 happened in 2020, the government, of which Senator McGill was a Minister, reallocated $10.5 million of that money for COVID-19 interventions. That US$10.5 million was not used by the Ministry of Agriculture. Part of it went to the World Food Programme (WFP), and part of it was managed by the then EPA Director and the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene in the sector, leaving the project with $38 million for investment," the Minister clarified.

On the RETRAP Project, valued at US$170 million, Dr. Nuetah explained that US$30 million was allocated for road construction in Nimba County, specifically for the 40-kilometer road linking Tappita to Toe Town.

However, he noted that the funds for road construction are managed by the Ministry of Public Works, not the Ministry of Agriculture.

He further clarified that the remaining US$115 million is being used for road construction projects, including the road from Toe Town to Zwedru, also managed by the Ministry of Public Works under the World Bank financing agreement.

Minister Nuetah also addressed delays in the road construction project linking Liberia to Côte d'Ivoire, explaining that World Bank consultants had identified an elephant footprint in the planned corridor. This discovery led to a two-year study on biodiversity to assess the potential environmental impact on wildlife in the area. Consequently, the US$115 million allocated for this project remains with the World Bank until the study is conducted and findings made public.