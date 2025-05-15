Liberia: Body Discovered in Parked Car At Phebe Hospital

-The vehicle had been parked on the hospital compound for days

Citizens in Bong County are pointing fingers at the Phebe hospital administration and Bong County Health Team following the discovery of a lifeless body in a parked vehicle on the hospital's compound.

By Edwin N. Khakie

Gbarnga, Bong County - A wave of shock and outrage has gripped Bongese following the discovery of an unidentified dead body inside a parked vehicle on the grounds of the Phebe Hospital compound in the County.

The disturbing incident has sparked intense public criticism, with many residents accusing the hospital administration and the Bong County Health Team (BCHT) of negligence and silence in the face of what is being called a serious health and security concern.

The body was reportedly found inside a grey vehicle on the hospital premises, under unclear circumstances.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle has been parked at the hospital compound for days without any noticeable response from health officials or law enforcement, raising questions about the efficiency of the hospital's internal security and crisis response systems.

"This is unacceptable and shameful," said one eyewitness. "How did a vehicle with a dead body get onto the compound, when the hospital has a security checkpoint? Who is responsible for this breakdown?," John Kerkulah, an eyewitness asked.

As of press time on Tuesday, May 13, neither the Phebe Hospital administration nor the Bong County Health Team had issued a formal statement on the matter. Their silence has only intensified public suspicion, with some community members alleging a cover-up or gross administrative failure.

"This reflects a total collapse in medical protocol and public health responsibility," said Joseph Momo, "a civil society advocate based in Gbarnga. "Even if the cause of death is natural or unknown, there are clear procedures for such situations. The dignity of human life must be respected, and public health must be protected -- especially on hospital grounds."

Citizens also raised concerns about the absence of immediate police intervention and the lack of any visible efforts to identify the deceased or determine the cause of death.

"What if this was a case of foul play or an infectious disease? We're all at risk," another observer remarked. "The failure of the health team and hospital leadership to act promptly is deeply troubling."

Attempts to reach officials at Phebe Hospital and the Bong County Health Team for comment were unsuccessful. Officials say they could not provide comment at this stage.

However, a source within the hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested that fear of reputational damage and a lack of clear internal coordination may have contributed to the inaction.

However, the Liberia National Police Bong County detachment is reportedly investigating the incident, but no official findings have been released.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations and concerned citizens are calling for an independent probe into the matter.

They are also urging the Ministry of Health to take immediate steps to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents from recurring.

As public trust hangs in the balance, the pressure is mounting on both Phebe Hospital and the Bong County Health Team to address the situation transparently and responsibly -- or face further backlash from an already outraged population. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.