Liberia: Govt Applauds Koffa and Koon

14 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka a. Hoffman

The Government of Liberia has lauded former Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa and newly elected Speaker Richard Koon for demonstrating leadership and patriotism by agreeing to hold fresh elections, a decision the Executive hails as a step toward strengthening democracy and national unity.

The Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism Jerolinmek M. Piah, expressed government's appreciation for the lawmakers' decision to pursue dialogue over division.

Speaking Tuesday at the ministry's weekly press briefing, Minister Piah emphasized the importance of placing national interests above personal, or political ambitions and praised the lawmakers' maturity and statesmanship in seeking renewed mandates from their constituents.

"We must appreciate Representatives Koffa and Koon for their willingness to put Liberia first. Their commitment to national development and democratic principles is commendable," he said.

The government's commendation follows the lawmakers' move to initiate new elections for the Speakership, an effort aimed at reinforcing Liberia's democratic foundations and promoting national cohesion.

