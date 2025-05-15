Liberia: Senate Expresses Frustration

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate expresses disappointment and frustration over increasing resources exploitation across the country by concession companies, and what it calls "selective disbursement" of National Road Funds to counties.

The Senate announces plan to embark on a national retreat to formulate a National Concession Road Map for the country.

At the same time, it mandates the Committee on Public Works to review plan for the next road project and ensure that each county is apportion annual allotment for its approval in the National Road Funds budget.

Expressing the frustration on Monday, May 13, 2025, during the opening of the second session of the Liberian Senate, Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence said the decision to host the retreat is based on troubling and terrible presentation recently made by the Senate Committee on Concessions.

"We will provide some recommendations to the senate, and it will provide insight on the action that has been at stake for the effective management of the counties' nature resources, especially in the extractive industry. The management of our nature resources was discussed at the senate retreat in our quest to increase the national revenue envelope for the economic growth and development of our country. The presentation of our Concession Committee these few days will take the senate to another retreat to get a final resolution on the Road Map as we have done with the Port Authority", Pro-Tempore Kangar Lawrence says.

Despite failing to announce date, venue and time for the retreat, she announces Grand Kru County Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa Concession Committee as recipient of the Pro-Tempore Committee Award.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that the winner for the Pro-Temp Committee award goes to Concession Committee, chaired by Grand Kru County Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa. This committee has done fantastic work while on vacation with all Ministries and Agencies that are directly under its oversight responsibility."

On the other hand, Senator Kangar Lawrence lauds the government for steady progress made in road infrastructure and maintenance, while reminding that essence of the National Road Fund is to benefit all counties.

"We do thereby mandate the Committee on Public Works to review the plan for the next road project and ensure that each county gets annual allotment for our approval. Also, there have been complaints about the violation of the Road Funds Act and we will like to launch an investigation into that issue, for smooth implementation of the law, for development purposes", she urges.

Pro-Tempore Kangar Lawrence, also political leader for Liberty Party, demands a complete report from the Committee on Health on effective and timely disbursement of funds by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to referral hospitals across Liberia.

She mandates the Ministry to report on programs to be implemented to enhance quality care for Liberians in line with budgetary support.

"Phase two of this hearing will include JFK, and Redemption Hospitals. Report from the Education Committee on the status of volunteer teachers' inclusion on payroll, teachers' training and renovation of schools across the country", the Pro-Tempore adds. Editing by Jonathan Browne