Liberia: Justice Wolokollie Urges Magistrates to Promote Peace

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Her Honour Jamesetta Howard-Wolokollie, has called on magistrates across Maryland County to prioritize peacebuilding through dispute resolution and cautioned against judicial malpractices that undermine public trust in the legal system.

Speaking during the official opening of the May Term of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Harper, Justice Wolokollie stressed the importance of magistrates serving as agents of peace by mitigating conflicts at the community level before they escalate.

"Magistrates are not there to divide people," she said. "They are there to promote peace. We hear stories of individuals who provoke issues just to drag others before certain magistrates whom they know personally. That is not the purpose of these courts."

Justice Wolokollie revealed that several magistrates across Liberia, including some in Maryland County, currently have complaints lodged against them before the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC). She noted that the Supreme Court takes such allegations seriously and has the authority to suspend or remove magistrates found guilty of misconduct.

"There are cases before the JIC and the Supreme Court, and when those complaints are investigated and found credible, some magistrates are suspended for six months or even a year," she explained. "The public must understand that the court is the last hope of man, and those who violate the law should not remain in the system."

She further warned that magistrates with pending complaints are unlikely to be reappointed or reassigned by the President.

"When the President is ready to make appointments or reassign magistrates, he checks with us. If your name appears on a list of those with complaints before the JIC, you will not be considered," she emphasized.

Justice Wolokollie also encouraged residents to report judicial misconduct rather than remain silent. "Many of you in Maryland don't want to write complaints because it means traveling all the way to Monrovia. But if you don't report it, these people remain in the system," she said.

In addressing the shortage of judicial staff in the southeast, Justice Wolokollie disclosed that she has encouraged law school graduates from Grand Kru, River Gee, and other counties to return home and serve as stipendiary magistrates. However, she lamented that few from Maryland County have taken up the opportunity, despite the availability of decent salaries based on qualifications.

She also cautioned magistrates to avoid detaining individuals based on external pressure. "These courts are for the community. Call the parties, have a conference, and resolve the issues. Don't jail people just because someone asked you to," she said.

Meanwhile, Resident Judge Nelson T. Tokpa of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court pledged to uphold the rule of law and dispense justice impartially.

"I remain committed to delivering justice without fear or favor. The court is the last hope of man, and we must all govern ourselves accordingly," Judge Tokpa asserted.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Thomas B. Mawolo, Coordinator of the Maryland Civil Society Organization, raised alarm over the growing number of pre-trial detainees at the Harper Central Prison.

He urged the county attorney and victims' families to be more proactive in pursuing cases to avoid unnecessary delays.

"Keeping pretrial detainees beyond the statutory period is a violation of their rights," Mawolo said. "Some of these people are innocent, and only the court can clear their names. We need to fast-track these cases for justice to be served."

Mawolo called on all stakeholders to work together to reduce overcrowding and ensure timely adjudication of cases.

Justice Wolokollie's call comes as rape continues to dominate the criminal docket in Maryland County. During the February Term of Court, fifteen criminal cases were recorded, including one murder, one attempted murder, and seven rape cases. Of those, only one case was tried, with the defendant acquitted by the jury.