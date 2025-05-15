Liberia Advances Reform in Seed Sector

The Government of Liberia, in a pivotal moment of advancing agriculture in the country, has taken proactive measures to activate the newly formed Seed Development and Certification Agency (SDCA). A high-level workshop followed by the inaugural National Seed Board meeting held on May 7-8, 2025, at a local resort in Monrovia marked a turning point for the country's commitment to building a resilient and inclusive seed system.

The events, convened by the Ministry of Agriculture under the Seeds4Liberia project, component of the "P2P" founded by the European Union, brought together key national and international stakeholders--including representatives from the European Union Delegation to Liberia, The West and Central African Council for Agricultural Research and Development (CORAF), Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), WorldFish Center, and the private sector. The overarching goal: to finalize critical institutional tools and governance structures enabling the SDCA to deliver on its mandate.

SDCA: A New Era for Seed Quality Regulation

Established under the Liberia Seed Act of 2019, the SDCA is now the principal agency responsible for seed certification, regulation, and policy coordination in the country. Its vision is to ensure that certified, improved seeds--vital for productivity and food security--are available, accessible, and affordable for all Liberian farmers. "The seed system development remains a critical part of our journey, not just to ensuring food security but to also ensure that the farmers reap the benefits of their investments," said Hon. J. Alexander Nuetah, Liberia's Minister of Agriculture.

During the workshop, Mr. Jobson Momo, Director General of the SDCA, outlined the agency's strategic direction, regulatory framework, and operational setup. Presentations by experts from AfricaRice, IITA, and WorldFish highlighted the importance of quality assurance in rice and fish seed systems and the need for harmonized certification standards across value chains.

Institutional Commitments and Approvals

The subsequent National Seed Board meeting, chaired by Hon. J. Alexandar Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture, marked the formal approval of several critical actions:

Endorsement of the high-level workshop report.

Approval of the SDCA's institutional logo featuring rice seed, crop seedling, and fish.

Authorization to open a dedicated SDCA bank account to facilitate transparent financial operations.

A recommendation that the SDCA present a full operational work plan and budget within one month.

Board members, recognizing funding constraints, agreed that the SDCA would function under a transitional arrangement within the Ministry of Agriculture until it achieves full financial autonomy. The board also emphasized the need for inclusive leadership, proposing the appointment of a co-chair from among members to ensure continuity in governance.

Tools for Implementation and Accountability

Participants at the workshop validated a comprehensive set of seed certification forms developed with support from AfricaRice and aligned with ECOWAS regulations. These tools--ranging from seed producer registration to field inspection and testing protocols--will serve as the backbone of Liberia's national seed quality assurance system.

Stakeholders also recommended that the SDCA enhance coordination with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) for fish seed certification and the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority for tree crop seed standards, including cocoa, oil palm, and coffee.

Donor Support and the Seeds4Liberia Impact

The European Union, through its Seeds4Liberia initiative, was recognized for its catalytic role in supporting seed system reform. Through the integration of improved varieties of rice, cassava, soybean and innovations in early generation seed production, conservation and storage, the initiative is helping Liberia shift from fragmented, informal practices to a sustainable, market-responsive seed value chain.

Call to Action: Toward a Resilient Seed Future

The events underscored the need for sustained investment in capacity building, awareness creation, and infrastructure development to enable the SDCA to function at full capacity. Policymakers and development partners reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Liberia's national seed roadmap, which provides a long-term vision for seed sector transformation.

With strong political will, technical leadership, and multi-stakeholder engagement, Liberia is poised to make significant progress toward food sovereignty and climate-resilient agriculture--anchored by a credible, functional, and inclusive seed certification system.