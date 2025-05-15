Liberia: LBA President Abraham Samukai Attends Fiba Mid-Term Congress 2025

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has declared that its third Mid-term Congress will take place in Manama, Bahrain, on May 16-17, 2025.

Abraham Samukai, president of the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA), and the general secretary, Calvin Diggs, have been invited to attend this year's Mid-term Congress held in Bahrain. They are expected to address the difficulties they have faced in Liberian basketball and present their plans moving forward.

At the Congress, attendees will be briefed on the progress and worldwide initiatives FIBA has undertaken since the previous Congress held in Manila, Philippines, in 2023. Significant agenda items include the rollout of the FIBA Plus programs, which benefited 112 National Federations in 2024.

Furthermore, the event will focus on FIBA's strategic priorities, especially those designed to strengthen National Federations and boost women's involvement in basketball. Programs like Her World, Her Rules will be featured for their pivotal role in promoting gender equality within the sport.

Delegates will also examine proposed revisions to the FIBA General Statutes, alongside reviewing recommendations submitted by the Central Board and National Federations. Additional topics include the approval of membership suspensions and expulsions as well as the awarding of honorary distinctions such as Honorary President and Secretary General Emeritus.

Attention will also be given to key projects under the FIBA Foundation's Basketball For Good initiative, which harnesses basketball as a catalyst for social progress. The Foundation's Board is expected to meet during the Congress to evaluate current and prospective programs.

A noteworthy highlight will be the FIBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for May 17, honoring the Class of 2025. Inductees include Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol, American star Dawn Staley, and esteemed coach Mike Krzyzewski, all celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the sport's global growth.

The 2025 FIBA Mid-Term Congress will serve as a crucial forum for harmonizing FIBA's international strategy, addressing governance issues, and recognizing the accomplishments of those who have profoundly influenced basketball worldwide.

FIBA Mid-term Congress

In addition to the elective FIBA Congress, the Mid-Term Congress holds the authority to:

Approve and amend the FIBA General Statutes

Review and endorse all submitted reports

Confirm the Central Board's resolutions concerning the suspension of National Federation Members

Make decisions regarding the expulsion of FIBA members

Consider and approve proposals presented by the Secretary General, the Central Board, and National Federation Members

Grant, based on the Central Board's recommendation, the honorary titles of Honorary President, Honorary Member, and Secretary General Emeritus.