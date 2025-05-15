Liberia: Agra Calls for 10 Percent Budgetary Allocation for Liberia's Agriculture

On a strategic three-day visit to Liberia, Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), called on the Liberian government to demonstrate its commitment to agricultural transformation by allocating at least 10% of the total national budget to the sector, in line with the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) framework.

In January of this year, in order to promote agrifood systems, Liberia recommitted itself to the CAADP principles at the Kampala Declaration.

Chairman Boshe, speaking at a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized that financial commitment is a key indicator of political will and a prerequisite for unlocking international support and private-sector investment in agriculture.

"If Liberia wants to transform agriculture, the commitment must be reflected in the national budget," said Mr. Boshe. "CAADP sets a minimum benchmark of 10% budget allocation to agriculture. It is not just a number; it is a clear signal to development partners and investors that Liberia is ready to lead its transformation."

AGRA is an African-led African-based institution committed to driving agricultural transformation across the continent.

The Chairperson's visit follows an invitation from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. It aims to strengthen AGRA's partnership with Liberia by developing a comprehensive legacy program--a roadmap to boost food production, create jobs, and attract investment.

Drawing on his experience as former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr. Boshe highlighted the link between budgetary investment and tangible results:

"Ethiopia once symbolized food insecurity. Today, we are a net food exporter. The shift didn't happen by chance--it happened because we backed our policies with resources, built institutions, and focused on implementation. Policies alone do not deliver results. Budgets do."

He also stressed that real change requires a whole-of-government approach and a shift in national mindset:

"Agriculture is not the responsibility of one ministry alone. It must be treated as a national priority. And we must move away from subsistence thinking to systems that build resilience, productivity, and sustainability."

AGRA's technical delegation, including Vice President for Technical Expertise Mr. Jonathan Saa, supports Liberia in designing a flagship legacy program to be unveiled at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal, from August 31 to September 5, 2025. The program aims to scale up agricultural value chains and position Liberia for long-term food security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, welcomed the AGRA delegation and echoed the call for more substantial investment:

"I am very happy to hear your message, Your Excellency, Let the President hear it. This is the battle that we have here. This is what we have been fighting for. Donor support is not a substitute for government support. We have to show our seriousness about it."

Chairperson Boshe stated that Ethiopia, one of the world's leading coffee producers, would explore ways to bring its "Coffee Liberica" to the global stage. "We can show the system how we reached that level, quality assurance, and everything else we need to make it happen, stressing quality control systems."

This high-level visit reaffirms AGRA's support and marks a turning point in Liberia's agricultural development agenda.