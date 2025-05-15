Nigeria: Coalition Urges EFCC to Clarify Status of Allegations Against Former Chairman Bawa

15 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nnasom David

A civil society group, the Coalition of Activists Against Corruption in Nigeria (CAACIN), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide clarity on the status of investigations involving its former Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, and consider appropriate legal steps if warranted.

In a statement released in Kaduna on Thursday, signed by its spokesperson Comrade Ahmed Aliyu, the coalition also urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to make public the findings of its investigation during Mr. Bawa's detention in 2023, emphasizing the need for public accountability and transparency.

"It is important that Nigerians are informed about the outcome of the DSS investigation, especially considering the duration of Mr. Bawa's detention," the statement read. "Transparency in such matters reinforces public trust in anti-corruption institutions."

CAACIN clarified that its demand is not a judgment on Mr. Bawa's innocence or guilt but a call for clarity and due process in the interest of national accountability.

The renewed call by CAACIN follows concerns raised by another group, the Citizens Forum for Transparency and Integrity (CFTI), which recently urged relevant agencies to uphold transparency and institutional integrity.

CAACIN also suggested that the EFCC conduct a review of appointments made during Mr. Bawa's tenure to ensure alignment with the Commission's reform and anti-corruption goals.

"For the sake of institutional credibility, it would be prudent to assess the influence of past leadership on current operations," Aliyu noted.

The coalition further expressed its support for President Bola Tinubu's anti-corruption agenda and encouraged federal agencies to strengthen their frameworks through openness and accountability.

Mr. Bawa was suspended by President Tinubu in June 2023, just two weeks into the new administration. He was later detained by the DSS for over four months, during which no formal charges were publicly filed.

CAACIN concluded its statement by reaffirming its respect for the rule of law and urging all stakeholders to allow due process to prevail.

