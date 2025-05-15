Nigeria: Legendary Polo Icon, Dabule Baba, Dies At 66

Renowned polo legend, Dabule Baba, popularly known in sporting circles as the "Polo Professor," has passed away at the age of 66.

Baba was a pioneering figure in the development of Guards Polo Club and a household name in Nigerian polo. Born on February 24, 1959, in Maiduguri, Borno State, he received his primary and secondary education in the city before proceeding to the School of Forestry in Ibadan, where he earned both his Ordinary and Higher National Diplomas.

His passion for polo blossomed in Ibadan, where he became one of the most watched players on the circuit. His professional career took flight in 1982 when he joined the legendary Usman Dantata, whose influence opened the doors to international competition.

Baba played alongside Dantata in the United States, England, Brazil, and several other countries, competing against some of the world's finest players, including Argentine professionals and even Prince Charles of England.

Known for his independent spirit, Baba often played solo and was frequently invited by leading teams such as Fifth Chukker, El-Amin, and Trappco.

After his tenure with Dantata, he went on to play for Allied Ranch, owned by Muktar Aruwa, representing the team in Nigeria and abroad.

Following an illustrious playing career, Baba founded and sponsored his own team, Deebe Farms, marking a new chapter in his polo journey.

He earned a handicap of +5 in 1988, maintaining that rating for a decade before eventually dropping to +4, then +3, and finally +2. At his peak, he was one of the highest-rated players in the country, matched only by fellow great Bello Buba.

Beyond the field, Dabule Baba was also a successful entrepreneur and employer. His Deebe Farms operation employed over 30 staff, including grooms and cattle breeders, and housed a range of local and Argentine horses. He was deeply involved in the business of horse trading and remained a central figure in Nigeria's polo scene until his passing in Egypt.

He is remembered not only for his skill and achievements on the pitch but also for his humility, mentorship, and enduring contribution to the sport of polo in Nigeria.