Nigeria: Arokodare Joins Amokachi, Ikpeba, Babayaro, Okpara, Onuachu's Elite Club of Ebony Shoe Winners

Super Eagles forward, Tolu Arokodare, has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Ebony Shoe, awarded to the best player with African roots in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League.

Arokodare becomes the sixth Nigerian player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara, Celestine Babayaro and Paul Onuachu.

The 24-year-old KRC Genk striker succeeds Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey and held off stiff competition from teammate Zakaria El Ouahdi, Union SG's Noah Sadiki and Promise David, and Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Arokodare's stellar performances this season earned him the prestigious accolade.

Across all competitions, he has registered 22 goals and seven assists, underlining his importance to Genk's attack.

His consistency and match-winning contributions proved decisive in securing the award.

Speaking to Sporza after receiving the trophy, Arokodare expressed pride in the recognition. "It's a big pat on the back for me, a confirmation that I've played a special season. This is my award for those good performances," he said.

Although Arokodare previously won the Striker of the Year award, he admitted the Ebony Shoe carries even more weight.

"Yes, this is definitely my biggest prize so far. Although I hope that even bigger prizes are coming," he added.

The Nigerian forward also reflected on what the award means for his career.

"I want to keep going up and that can be in any competition. If I keep working hard, I will get the chances I deserve. But I am happy that my name is in the history books," he concluded.